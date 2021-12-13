"Magnus Carlsen Champion 2050": Fans react as world chess champion GM Magnus Carlsen brands himself “mr five times”

Magnus Carlsen recently won his fifth World Chess Championship after defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi during the final match held on December 10, 2021. The champion took to his social media handle to announce the news and seemed visibly excited about his victory.

Magnus Carlsen has now been the undefeated World Chess Champion since 2013 when he beat Viswanathan Anand.

Magnus Carlsen defeated Viswanathan Anand when they battled it out in 2013 (Image via Scroll.in)

Congratulations and appreciation came pouring in for the five-time chess champion after posting about his victory on his Twitter page.

Twitter reacts as Magnus Carlsen wins his fifth World Chess Championship

Magnus Carlsen was extremely pleased with his latest victory and did not shy away from sharing the same on his Twitter profile. The champion has made no less than five Twitter posts about his success.

Magnus Carlsen @MagnusCarlsen People said the championship was 60/40 People said the championship was 60/40 https://t.co/OZbbh6uhMj

Magnus Carlsen @MagnusCarlsen No rest today, working hard updating my Instagram📱 No rest today, working hard updating my Instagram📱 https://t.co/KYogBgdpBD

Carlsen's excitement has been echoed by his fans, who have proceeded to call him a "GOAT" and said that he could even be the World Chess Champion in 2050, and fans would still not be surprised.

The Chess Champion also received a lot of appreciation and support from the esports and gaming community online, including the likes of Ludwig and Malena Tudi.

neekolul🎄 @neekolul @MagnusCarlsen Me trying to plug my charger into the outlet behind my bed @MagnusCarlsen Me trying to plug my charger into the outlet behind my bed

Magnus Carlsen will have held the title for a decade if he can remain undefeated in the World Chess Championship 2023.

Magnus Carlsen defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi with an impressive 7.5:3.5 scoreline. Many, however, speculate that Ian opted for a subconscious chess suicide because a draw would mean that he had to win all of the three remaining games. Speaking about his opponent, Carlsen had the following to say.

"Obviously he couldn't, at some point, show his best chess which is a pity for the excitement in the match but I think that's what happens sometimes when you get in a difficult situation. All of that preparation, everything doesn't necessarily help if you can't cope at the moment."

For his victory, Carlsen won 1.2 million euros as the World Chess Champion for 2021. Ian Nepomniachtchi came second, winning 800,000 euros.

