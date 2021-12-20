Magnus Carlsen takes over losing position on Assios’ chess stream, wins in under a minute despite seeming drunk

During a recent live stream, World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen took over a chess game during Asbjørn “Assios” Steinskog's live stream.

The Norwegian grandmaster was visibly drunk, and took over the game from a losing position. What followed was an astounding show of skill as Carlsen played his moves extremely quickly despite being under the influence of alcohol.

Magnus Carlsen could be seen slurring and humming a song as he quickly drew his opposition's pieces out. Carlsen finished the game in less than a minute following which Assios and his friends joined him in celebration.

Justin @jdietz224 It’s absolutely hilarious to me that @MagnusCarlsen will stream on Twitch, drawing easily 10k+ viewers, and he has a default profile pic 😂 It’s absolutely hilarious to me that @MagnusCarlsen will stream on Twitch, drawing easily 10k+ viewers, and he has a default profile pic 😂 https://t.co/xd65gg8i0q

Drunk Magnus Carlsen bursts into celebration after winning Assios’ game from a losing position

Magnus Carlsen was visibly drunk and could be seen fiddling with his phone at the beginning of the video. He took over the white pieces and had a mere 24 seconds left on the clock. On the other hand, his opposition had a piece-advantage and had 27 seconds left on the clock.

His opposite player was on the offensive and attacked with the queen when he joined. However, Carlsen quickly claimed his queen and knight, leaving the enemy player in a difficult position. He then launched a coordinated attack with his pawns and quickly gained a points advantage. Furthermore, the speed at which the 5-time world champion played was truly insane, leaving his friends stunned.

Magnus Carlsen eventually won the game with exactly 1.9 seconds left on the clock. He managed to gain a time-lead as well with his opposition finishing with exactly a second left on the clock. Carlsen was humming a song while playing and appeared to be quite drunk:

“Oh, boy. What the f**k is happening to my body? Hurry up, hurry up!”

After finishing the game, Magnus Carlsen burst into celebration as his friends joined in. The Norwegian eventually broke into a dance and was obviously pleased with the victory. Considering Magnus Carlsen’s overall stature and the fact that he is one of the best chess players in history, viewers should not be too surprised with the ease at which he won that particular game.

Edited by Atul S