×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Major announcement of new platform for No Man's Sky

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
11   //    26 Mar 2019, 18:35 IST

Image result for no man's sky vr

Hello Games' No Man Sky will be receiving VR compatibility with the PlayStation VR as well as Windows compatible VR. The announcement came in Sony's first public event known as State of Play. State of Play was inspired by Nintendo's announcement service Nintendo Direct and Sony wanted a better way to relay communications to its users.

Released in August 2016, No Man's Sky was all the hype. It featured a huge segment in E3 2015 and much hype from users all over. Upon release though, there was a lot of disappointment among fans. No Man's Sky still featured the quintillion planets but it was heavily lacking on features and online multiplayer was not released. The lack of communication from Hello Games further upset players.

No Man's Sky still had a cult following and die-hard fans who kept up with the game. The game has received significant updates and improvements since then, so the game is still a great play.

The online feature is now available, though it is only for tracking where your friends are in the vast universe. Due to this, a PS Plus subscription is not needed. It was later updated in the "No Man's Sky Next" update to feature multiplayer exploration and customization with up to 4 players.

A few weeks ago, Hello Games announced a major update called "No Man's Sky Beyond" which will include three major components. The first component will be a major update and revamp to the multiplayer function. The second is the VR Support which was announced in State of Play.

We don't know what the third component is yet though. The update will be releasing sometime in Summer 2019. No Man's Sky is the perfect game for a VR experience, because who wouldn't want a convenient way to explore the vast, mysterious universe?

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
No Man's Sky: Newest update, Beyond, to involve multiplayer, more
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Epic Games will allow developers to use Fortnite's cross-platform services for free 
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Did Bethesda just tease Starfield?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Racing Games for PS4
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Tencent to launch the new Battle Royale game
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Mobile: How to do Android Pre-Registration? 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Car Racing Games for PC
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile wins 3 major honours at Google Play Awards 2018
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD
RELATED STORY
Vainglory: Cross Platform Esports MOBA arrives on Steam
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us