5 major differences between Party Animals and Gang Beasts

Party Animals is a competitive brawler reminiscent of the popular party game Gang Beasts in 2017. Launched on September 20, 2023, the title introduces a unique twist with its furry creature characters, offering a wealth of content compared to its monochrome-bodied counterpart. It has become an instant hit in the gaming community, thanks to big content creators like Jacksepticeye.

In Party Animals, you still play as an animal of your choice as you survive through obstacles. While the essence of the game remains familiar, the new brawler distinguishes itself from Gang Beasts in a lot of different ways.

Here are the five major differences between the two popular animal brawler games.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How do Party Animals and Gang Beasts differ from one another?

1) Art style

The new brawler features a more defined art style (Image via Recreate Games)

When it comes to visuals, Party Animals outshines Gang Beasts in terms of clarity and quality. This difference is quite noticeable, and it's reasonable given that Gang Beasts was first released in 2017, six years before Party Animals.

In Party Animals, the character designs are more detailed and defined, making the furry creatures look incredibly fluffy and attractive.

2) Gameplay

The new game features a more extensive combat system (Image via Recreate Games)

While there is a huge gameplay similarity between Party Animals and Gang Beasts, the former just has more comprehensive control and gameplay options. It lets you use various weapons like guns, crossbows, shovels, tennis rackets, and more to push your opponents away.

Beyond weaponry, players can perform an array of actions such as jumping, kicking, tossing, punching, and headbutting, which bears a resemblance to the physics-based mayhem seen in Fall Guys.

In Gang Beasts, you are pretty much limited to spamming the grab button until you manage to knock someone out. The knocked-out player can immediately get up after a few seconds, and you're back again to grabbing each other.

3) Maps

Gang Beasts offers a variety of maps. However, one noticeable feature it lacks is the ability for maps to deteriorate or change over time. As a result, while some parts can fall off or become damaged, it often leads to awkward stalemates where the map is only partially destroyed, preventing players from progressing further.

On the other hand, Party Animals boasts an impressive selection of 20 different maps, each crafted with creativity and attention to detail. These maps may appear relatively small, but they are perfectly sized to accommodate the chaotic battles of up to eight players.

Each map introduces unique and clever environmental challenges that players must navigate or use to their advantage. Whether it's battling on a cracking ice float or braving a high-speed wind tunnel, the maps consistently provide engaging and dynamic scenarios for players to enjoy.

4) Game modes

The new game features several fun game modes (Image via Recreate Games)

While Gang Beasts offers various game modes, its gameplay fundamentally revolves around brawler mechanics without the additional map and match variations featured in Party Animals.

The title has three primary game modes at launch. Within these modes, players can discover a wealth of map and match variations.

The central game mode, Last Stand, closely resembles the brawls seen in Gang Beasts. The primary objective is to eject opponents from the designated fighting area using any available means. Players have an array of physical attacks at their disposal, including punching, headbutting, and even dropkicking.

5) Entertainment value

The new brawler offers more content (Image via Recreate Games)

The entertainment value of these games can be subjective and heavily influenced by individual preferences. However, Party Animals undeniably offers more content that is sure to keep players hooked for extended periods. It is generally the more polished title and delivers a gaming experience that many find more enjoyable and less annoying when compared to Gang Beasts.

The characters in the game exude charm and charisma, contributing to the overall fun factor. While controls in both titles maintain a degree of wonkiness that adds to the hilarity, many players have reported finding the controls in the new brawler more responsive and enjoyable to navigate.