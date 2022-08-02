"Make or break?": Gotham Knights fans discuss the first 16 minutes of the upcoming RPG

Gotham Knights fans recently got to see the first 16 minutes of the upcoming action RPG title. Though the reception from the players has been positive, a few have expressed some concerns.

Social media is replete with users showering their appreciation, dissecting the gameplay, expressing their anticipation, and more. At least from the initial looks of it, WB Games Montreal seems to have captured the essence of Gotham.

In a world bereft of the Dark Knight, Gotham Knights will allow players to step into the shoes of four members of the Bat family - Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. The RPG will chronicle their journey as each of them will bring their own brand of justice to the streets of Gotham.

The developers have already provided some glimpses of the game's world, the heroes, the primary antagonist, and more, by releasing short clips, trailers, and gameplay demos.

Fans are piqued about Gotham Knights after the release of the first 16 minutes of gameplay

The game's first 16 minutes, released via IGN, showcases Batgirl springing into action. Players become privy to a conversation between the titular four where they discuss the matter at hand, vis-a-vis Batman's death, and what they are supposed to do next. Players have the option to choose any protagonist.

The gameplay features an investigation of a murder scene, followed by the heroes fighting a group of thugs called Freaks. The sequence works as a tutorial level where players learn about the basic mechanics for moving around and interactive controls in Gotham Knights.

The Gotham Knights subreddit is filled with fans posting about how zealous they are about the title's launch. Fans have pointed out the inherent gameplay, character design, environment, and ambience. Although any comparison to the Arkham series is almost inevitable, it is encouraging to see players being excited about the game.

There were also some polarizing opinions from the community regarding what they saw. One such issue was with the voice acting and dialogue of Batgirl and the Freaks. While some enjoyed them, others found them jarring or annoying. Another complaint was that the gameplay was not as fluid as it could have been.

There are still a few months left until Gotham Knight's launch, and the developers will surely be looking to add finishing touches and polishes to the product. Gotham Knights comes out on October 25 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

To get players excited, the developers have revealed that each of the game's heroes will have their own unique character arc, essentially meaning that Gotham Knights is comprised of four games. They also announced that there will be a new gameplay trailer in August, possibly one involving classic Batman villains.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far