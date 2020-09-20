Man harasses and gropes Twitch streamer 'ImJasmine' on Live stream

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world and is home to streamers form various professions and walks of life.

In addition to providing them with a platform to showcase their areas of expertise, Twitch also enables them to develop an interactive relationship with their fans across the globe. All this has been possible due to the boon of live streaming, which, unfortunately at times, can prove to be a problematic bane too.

During an IRL, or in real-life stream, a popular Twitch streamer by the name of ImJasmine, was subjected to a harrowing experience on the streets of Japan, when a pervert hovered around her and went on to grope her during a live stream.

No one should ever be subjected to this kind of abominable behavior and what makes this act even more shocking is the audacity of the person to harass ImJasmine during a Twitch live stream.

ImJasmine's harrowing experienced during Twitch live stream

This is not the first time that she has been subject to this kind of behavior. ImJasmine has been subject to a harrowing week of late, considering it was just recently that she informed viewers about a scary stalking experience.

A man followed her to her apartment complex and even tried to forcefully get into the elevator with her.

Luckily, she somehow managed to close the doors but was still visibly shaken from her experience.

In the clip where she recounts her stalking experience, she says:

I was waiting for the elevator..and he was super close to me, he was trying to talk to me and then he started grabbing me and he tried to lift my skirt up and I was like 'man, stop f*****g grabbing me' and I slapped his hand away and then he's like trying to follow me into the elevator . I just panicked and closed the door on him.

Barely a few days later, ImJasmine had to face another unfortunate experience. During a recent Twitch live stream, ImJasmine was simply walking around the streets of Japan and interacting with her fans, when she decided to sit at a particular corner for a while.

Suddenly, a man came up to her and tried to strike up a conversation. That was not all as he proceeded to get too close to comfort, and ImJasmine informed him that it was a live stream and began to protest immediately. In the clip above, a shocking moment is caught on camera when he continues to harass her and proceeds to grope her despite her telling him to go away.

This kind of abhorrent behavior resulted in several reacting strongly online:

Randomly looking at streamers on Twitch & just saw imjasmine get sexually assaulted live by some random dude in Asia/Japan/China idk. That’s horrible, hope she stays strong. — ᴘʀʏɴᴄᴘʟ (@PRYNCPL) September 19, 2020

The kind of ordeals that popular Twitch streamers often have to go through, especially female streamers, is undoubtedly concerning and is a sad reflection of the rampant toxicity in today's world.

There have been numerous instances where streamers such as Sweet Anita have complained of stalkers, only to receive no help from authorities.

As a result, they turn to fans for support who are quick to call out such atrocities with the hope of meting out swift justice against such assailants.