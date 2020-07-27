Man-O-War in COD Mobile: All you need to know 

COD Mobile has an in-depth weapon arsenal that never disappoints its players. The game has its own set of guns apart from the ones inspired by the Call of Duty series.

Weapons in COD Mobile are classified into various categories like LMG, SMG, AR, Shotgun, and so forth. Many players prefer to use Assault Rifles or ARs, courtesy to their balanced stats.

Out of all the 14 ARs present in the game, Man-O-war is one of the most overpowered guns. It inflicts serious damage, has good accuracy, and range.

All you need to know about Man-O-War in COD Mobile

Man-O-War Nuclear Fallout skin with stats

As mentioned above, Man-O-War is one of the best Assault Rifles in COD Mobile, if used appropriately. The gun has pretty well-balanced stats, and the players can equip specific attachments to further enhance its performance. Here are the stats of Man-O-war in COD Mobile:

Damage : 75

: 75 Fire Rate : 52

: 52 Accuracy : 60

: 60 Mobility : 65

: 65 Range: 55

Some players wish to get various gun skins for free. Through one of the ongoing events – ‘Solstice Awakened,’ the players hold a chance to get the Man-O-War ‘Nuclear Fallout’ skin.

Solstice Awakened Event

Advertisement

The Solstice Awakened event in Call of Duty Mobile.

It is one of the most recent events added to the game, and various rewards can be claimed using the three different exchangeable items. The players would require 500 rations, 165 petrol, and 500 toilet paper to redeem the exclusive Nuclear Fallout skin.

They must note that the event ends in 4 days, so they must collect the items as soon as possible if they wish to obtain the Man-O-War Nuclear Fallout skin.

Also Read: LMGs in COD Mobile: All you need to know.