Manchester United full FIFA 22 player ratings revealed

FIFA 22 is the latest iteration of Electronic Arts' long-running sports sim franchise, FIFA, published under the EA Sports brand. FIFA 22 brings interesting new improvements over its predecessor, such as the new Hyper Motion technology. Players are also ranked out of 6 different attributes in the FIFA series.

EA recently unveiled the ratings for the top 22 ranking players in FIFA 22, and interestingly, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked down from his 2nd position in the rankings by the Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski.

Manchester United FIFA 22 player ratings

Manchester United is perhaps the most well-known English Premier League club out there. The team recently had a major addition in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club. EA recently revealed the ratings of the Manchester United players. Here are the player ratings for the Manchester United stars in FIFA 22.

Christiano Ronaldo - 91

Bruno Fernandes - 88

Jadon Sancho - 87

Paul Pogba - 87

Raphael Varane - 86

Marcus Rashford - 85

Edinson Cavani - 85

Harry Maguire - 84

Luke Shaw - 84

David De Gea - 84

Aaron Wan Bissaka - 83

Alex Telles - 82

Anthony Martial - 81

Fred - 81

Donny Van De Beek - 81

Scott McTominay - 80

Victor Lindelof - 80

Dean Henderson - 80

Jesse Lingard - 79

Nemanja Matic - 79

Eric Baily - 79

Mason Greenwood - 78

Juan Mata - 78

Diogo Dalot - 76

Tom Heaton - 76

Phill Jones - 74

Amad Diallo - 68

Anthony Elanga - 65

Lee Grant - 65

Teden Mengi - 64

Shoretire - 62

Hannibai Mejbri - 62

Dilon Hoogewerf - 60

Manchester United, as well as other English Premier League teams, will be included on the roster from day 1. FIFA 22 is all set to launch on October 1, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition), and on PC via Origin and Steam.

