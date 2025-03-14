How many players can play Repo?

REPO is an online co-op horror game where you and your team face terrifying monsters while trying to recover valuable items. The game features realistic physics and proximity voice chat, making teamwork and communication essential for survival.

This title allows up to six players in a single session, creating opportunities for complex team dynamics and tactical play. You must work together with five other players to overcome the game’s challenging environments and deadly creatures.

Here is what we know about how the game works.

Team Size and options in Repo

You must fight monsters in REPO (Image via Semiwork)

You can play the game with five other friends. However, if you want, you can go at it solo, but prepare yourself, surviving on your own is much more challenging. If you wish the challenge to be slightly more bearable, then going in with a couple of friends does help.

To play solo, you must click on the ’Singleplayer’ option, which will skip the multiplayer lobby and place you straight into a solo session. However, playing with other people offers higher chances of winning, since you can work together to move heavy objects and deal with monsters.

Matchmaking is not currently available, so you cannot join a random game or have other people join yours. The only way you can invite people is through your Steam friend list. The game will be receiving updates; thus, perhaps matchmaking will be available at a later date. But for now, you must manually coordinate with friends to fill your squad.

If more people are willing to join your squad, mods could be the solution. Some mods allow you to override the maximum lobby size of six players, although the developers do not support this feature.

In short, you can play REPO solo or with up to five other players for a total of six in a session. Whether you go for it alone or team up with others, survival will depend on strategy, teamwork, and knowing when to stay quiet.

