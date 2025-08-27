March of Giants: Closed Alpha, gameplay, platform, and more

March of Giants is the upcoming free-to-play 4v4 War MOBA from Amazon Games Montreal. The developers announced the title on August 27, 2025. Interested players will be able to sign themselves up for the Closed Alpha test that arrives early September 2025.

Having already looked at the gameplay, I can assure you that March of Giants is unlike the MOBA titles that are currently popular. If you are residing in any of the regions mentioned below and are interested in the genre, you should try it out.

March of Giants gameplay and Closed Alpha: All you need to know

March of Giants Closed Alpha playtest and how to access

Duration : September 2 to September 10, 2025

: September 2 to September 10, 2025 Platform : Steam (PC)

: Steam (PC) Regions : United States, Canada, Mexico

: United States, Canada, Mexico Language: English

The Closed Alpha Playtest takes place in early September (Image via Amazon Games Montreal)

The March of Giants Closed Alpha playtest will take place between September 2 and September 10, 2025. It will be available only for PC players on Steam. It is region-locked for players from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

To try the Closed Alpha playtest, you can request access from the Steam webpage. During the Closed Alpha, players will have the opportunity to try out 15 Giants (10 of which are initially unlocked, with the remaining five becoming available as they progress). The Giants will feature unique abilities.

March of Giants' premise and gameplay

An ambitious project coming from Amazon Games Montreal (Image via Amazon Games Montreal)

March of Giants takes place in a "ravaged urban battlefield filled with marvels of science and magic and grounded in the technology of the early 1900s". The player will control towering Giants in "the final battle of a century-long conflict". As a Giant, you will be able to command thousands of soldiers and lead them to victory.

The developers mentioned the following mechanics as something unique that March of Giants is introducing to the MOBA genre (quoting):

Play As a Giant : Dominate the frontlines as a towering war commander with unique abilities in 4v4 battles

: Dominate the frontlines as a towering war commander with unique abilities in 4v4 battles Lead Your Soldiers : Command thousands of battle-ready soldiers to rally at your side or direct them to crush your enemies

: Command thousands of battle-ready soldiers to rally at your side or direct them to crush your enemies Deploy Battleworks: Strategize, build, and outsmart opponents with tactical structures that help fight enemy Giants and defend your towers

March of Giants comes from the team behind Rainbow Six Siege. While the MOBA genre may feel saturated with only a handful of games holding out at the top, Amazon Games Montreal's project does feature its unique and salient points.

What remains to be seen is whether March of Giants can not only draw the attention of players but also sustain it for a prolonged time. For that, the first litmus test is the upcoming Closed Alpha.

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

