Marcos Gaming is the team to watch out in the PMCO Finals

Overall standings

Marcos Gaming has been on the upward rise and having topped the semifinal charts of the PMCO Spring Split they are the team to watch out going into the finals. The team has been tearing the PMCO tournament and comfortably finished at the top of the points table. Here is their entire lineup that is taking part in the PMCO Spring Split-

MGZeDSURYA MGZeDPaansingh MGZeDMaxKasH MGZeDTheDUDE MGZeDBLAEZI

The journey of Macros Gaming in the tournament has seen a lot of ups and downs. In the group stages they didn’t have the best of outing and finished 18th in the standing, but most importantly they qualified for the semifinal rounds of the tournament. Semi-finals was when Macros Gaming showed their true potential by bagging the first position on day 1 and they continued their domination throughout the other days and topped the standing on day 6 after the 16 matches. They got 3 chicken dinners to their name and also had the most kills by any team in the tournament i.e. 110. Which shows their attacking nature of gameplay.

The gaming style of Marcos Gaming is aggressive with their rushes and rotations. This was majorly seen in the semi-finals stages with 3 out of their 4 players making into the top 10 overall kill leaders chart(Thedude, Paansingh and MaxKash). Even when they were not bagging those chicken dinners, they were in the top 5 of most of the matches which showed their consistency which is very important in such tournaments as 2-3 bad games and you will find yourself struggling for points.

Marcos Gaming with their performance in semi-finals has set a high standard for themselves going into the finals. This can be both good or bad for the team which we have to wait and see how the team carries itself forward going into the finals.