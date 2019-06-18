Mario: First look of Dr. Mario released

Via Nintendo

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dr. Mario game will be arriving in mobile devices sometime this year. Now that E3 event has passed, it has been confirmed that game will be released on July 10.

Those who are unaware of Dr. Mario franchise, it's an Action Puzzle solving game which became very popular back in the '90s and early 2000s. However, the series stopped for no particular reason and now it's making a comeback.

The game can be compared to Candy Crush in some ways where instead of rearranging candies, you use capsules to break the viruses. You have to clear a room with a limited amount of capsules or, in some cases, limited time. There are additional obstacles such as bombs and Koopa shells which increase the challenge.

There are additional abilities and items available in the game. The game will have 5 worlds available at the launch of the game but is expected to have more in the future. Dr. Peach, Dr. Toad, Dr. Yoshi, and Dr. Bowser will also help Dr. Mario to tackle with the problems. Each of these characters has different abilities

Like most of the games out there in mobile today, there will be a stamina bar for the game. This basically means every time you enter a room it will cost energy which in this case is denoted by hearts. The stamina will periodically refill over time but players who wish for instant refill can purchase the stamina via real-world currency.

Interested people can pre-register for the game on both Android and IOS. The game is free to play with microtransactions inside. Nintendo hasn't touched upon the Dr.Mario series in a very long so it would be interesting to see how does it performs. Nevertheless, it's still fantastic news for long-standing fans.