Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con powered by Lenovo kicks-off its 8th edition with a mass fan footfall

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was a guest on the first day of Bengaluru Comic Con

The celebration of all things geeky is here as Bengaluru Comic Con is back with its 8th Edition in Bengaluru. Presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Lenovo, the Day 1 of India’s greatest pop culture experience witnessed the hall swarming with thousands of TV, movies, and comic book fans. Waiting in the line were some power-packed performances, Indian and International guests on the panel, interviews, and thrilling experiential zones from the world’s leading studios, geeky merch shopping and the biggest Cosplay Contest in the city.

Popular international artists from the comic fraternity; Amenokitarou (A.K. Wirru), best known for his versatile cosplay portfolio and Warwick Johnson Cadwell, the artist behind Samurai Jack and Tank Girl shared their cosplaying and artistic journey. Fan also got to meet the extremely popular webcomic creator Adam Ellis.

This year, the Maruti Suzuki Arena becomes grander as the S-Presso Zone, staging a slew of performances by CK6 and standup comedian Sundeep Rao. American Publishing Company Simon & Schuster launched the exclusive cover of Kevin Missal's Raavanputr Meghnath whereas Sufi Comics made a comeback with its latest volume of debut graphic novel.

While the event witnessed the popular zones of Disney & Marvel, Sony Pix, AXN Red Live and WWE, there were also some new experiential zones like the Warner Bros India zone, Legion by Lenovo Gaming Arena, Bausch & Lomb zone, Doritos zone and the Kingfisher Radler zone.

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India said, “We are back with the most wonderful time of the year in Bengaluru and Day 1 of our 8th year of Comic Con was simply outstanding. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our ever-increasing pop culture community. The fans were most excited to meet WWE Star Charlotte Flair at the event. This year as we launched the limited edition comic “Archie in the Incredible Comic Con India” in collaboration Archie Comics, it sure was a hit among fans. The participation turnaround was tremendous and I can’t wait to usher on Day 2! The excitement level of experiencing one of the best weekends of the year is simply overwhelming.”

The Comic Con Bengaluru this year introduced 2 brand new formats, bringing out the best cosplayers in the city for battling out and qualifying the Indian Championship of Cosplay. Along with other cosplayers vying for the daily cosplay contest. A daily prize pool of INR 2 lacs, included INR 50,000 Grand Prize for the ICC Qualifier & INR 20,000 Grand Prize for the Cosplay Contest. Names of the winners will be announced tonight.

As the day culminated with much high intensity of energy and engagement, fans from the city seemed eager to turn up for the final instalment of this two-day event. Day 2 awaits with an interesting line-up of stunning performances, which will be further backed by experience zones, geeky shopping, gaming, and much more!