Marvel's Avengers is an upcoming superhero-based action-adventure videogame developed by Crystal Dynamics. The game is slated to release on September 4, 2020. With the game's release just around the corner, many PC gamers are eager to know if they'll be able to run the game or not.
To resolve the long-standing dilemma, we've predicted the minimum System Requirements with the help of the game's benchmarking tool and its presets. Let's take a look at the predicted System Requirements for Marvel's Avengers PC.
Marvel's Avengers PC: Predicted System Requirements
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Win 7 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320
- Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB
- System Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space
- DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Win 7 64
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- System Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space
Best optimal System Requirements to run Marvel's Avengers on PC
The below mentioned System Requirements are based on our analysis of the game's technical aspect.
- OS: Win 10 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or better
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 ti/super or better
- System Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 60 GB Hard drive space
- DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
For Gaming Laptops-
- OS: Win 10 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H 2.44 GHz / AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5-3500U or better
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 ti or better
- System Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 60 GB Hard drive space
- DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
The System Requirements mentioned above are not the minimum requirements. Hence, don't worry if your system slightly lacks in some area. You will be able to play Marvel's Avengers if your system fulfils all the requirements aforementioned.Published 21 Jul 2020, 10:18 IST