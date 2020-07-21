Marvel's Avengers is an upcoming superhero-based action-adventure videogame developed by Crystal Dynamics. The game is slated to release on September 4, 2020. With the game's release just around the corner, many PC gamers are eager to know if they'll be able to run the game or not.

To resolve the long-standing dilemma, we've predicted the minimum System Requirements with the help of the game's benchmarking tool and its presets. Let's take a look at the predicted System Requirements for Marvel's Avengers PC.

Marvel's Avengers PC: Predicted System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended Requirements

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space

Best optimal System Requirements to run Marvel's Avengers on PC

The below mentioned System Requirements are based on our analysis of the game's technical aspect.

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or better

Graphics: AMD Radeon 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 ti/super or better

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

For Gaming Laptops-

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H 2.44 GHz / AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5-3500U or better

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 ti or better

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

The System Requirements mentioned above are not the minimum requirements. Hence, don't worry if your system slightly lacks in some area. You will be able to play Marvel's Avengers if your system fulfils all the requirements aforementioned.