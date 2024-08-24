Marvel Contest of Champions Summer of Suffering: Everything you need to know

The Summer of Suffering event in the Marvel Contest of Champions has begun, bringing a series of new objectives and challenges to tackle. This event is designed to test the players' skills and strategies while granting them exciting rewards. Participants will be able to face a new boss every two weeks, leading up to a grand finale in October.

Launched in 2014 by Kabam, MCoC has captivated millions of players worldwide with its dynamic gameplay, rich storytelling, and extensive roster of Marvel superheroes and villains. Players can engage in thrilling battles, collect and upgrade champions, and participate in various events that offer unique rewards.

The Summer of Suffering event is particularly exciting, as it not only tests the mettle of the players but also immerses them in the Marvel universe's lore.

Marvel Contest of Champions Summer of Suffering event overview

MCoC's Summer of Suffering is structured into multiple weeks, with each week focusing on different objectives and challenges. The first week features The Destroyer, a formidable opponent with a health pool of over one million.

Players must navigate various nodes that enhance the challenge, including Unstoppable and Heavy Bias, which require careful timing and strategy to overcome.

Strategies to complete the objectives

Players are presented with specific objectives that cater to different champion types. For instance, players can complete the event using either villain or hero champions, with particular combat styles required for each objective. The objectives for Week 1 are the following:

Defeat The Destroyer using a villain champion Complete quests with a hero champion tagged as either an offensive burst or a defensive tank.

This structure encourages participants to experiment with different champions and strategies, making the event accessible yet challenging for all player levels.

Players have a variety of champion options for tackling The Destroyer. Notably, characters like Hulk and Sasquatch are highlighted for their effectiveness in meeting the objectives. While Hulk serves well as a defensive tank, Sasquatch can fulfill both offensive burst and defensive tank roles. This makes the latter a versatile choice for completing multiple objectives simultaneously.

The Summer of Suffering event is a thrilling opportunity for Marvel Contest of Champions players to engage with the game in new ways. Players can earn valuable rewards by completing the objectives and defeating The Destroyer while honing their skills.

As of now, the developers have not shared any details of the challenges for the upcoming weeks. For all the latest updates on the game, stay tuned with us.

