MARVEL Contest of Champions: Have you tried this game yet?

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4 // 12 May 2019, 19:20 IST

Via Kabam

Marvel recently released the Avengers Endgame movie which has not only been a blockbuster but has left several fans around the globe wanting more. Fans are eagerly wating for the next phase of MCU but until it arives you can try out the Marvel game 'Contest of Champions' meant for smartphones. The game is very popular and has had more than 50 million downloads just on Android.

The game is available on both the Play Store and iTunes. It revolves around collecting different characters and completing different tasks using them. These include famous superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor. It also has wide variety of villains to chose from such as Loki, Thanos, Ultron, etc.

Upgrade your characters to make them stronger. You will get higher tier characters as you progress through the game. These characters are further divided into 6 classes which are Mutant, Skill, Tech, Science, Mystic, and Cosmic.

Despite the game being free to play there are microtransactions available which may speed up your progress. The game has an in-game unit system which allows you to purchase different items from the store. You can get units via completing different missions or by purchasing them using real currency.

There is a story quest which is permanent to the game. It currently has 6 chapters with Act 6 being the hardest. Dynamic missions change monthly in accordance to the theme. There are missions running right now which are in accordance with the Avanegers Endgame movie.

Contest of Champions is in no way an easy game. It gets very challenging especially at the higher levels.

The game has a very active community. You can head over to the official Kabam forums to get a glimpse of it. There are plenty of missions running this month so its a good time to collect some cool rewards and dive right into the action.