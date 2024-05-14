Marvel Rivals alpha players find this in-game feature "annoying," demand devs to fix it

With the arrival of the Marvel Rivals alpha test, many players had their first hands-on experience with the third-person multiplayer hero shooter from Netease Games. With the game being in an early stage of development, the consensus is largely positive as an "Overwatch clone." However, bearing that comparison in mind, fans have encountered an annoyance that may get stale in the long run.

User @RowbyYT on X showcased a game clip, where several characters can be heard spouting off their designated voice lines. They have also expressed their frustration on how frequently these voice quips occur. With 12 characters on the field due to its 6v6 nature, it can be quickly exasperating.

Marvel Rivals alpha may need to tone down the frequency of repetitive voice lines from characters

Throughout the clip, various heroes can be seen saying dialogue authentic to their personalities from the Marvel comics universe. Fans will be familiar with many of them, from Hulk's iconic "NOW HULK MAD!" to Rocket Raccoon's "See? I'm flarking helpful!".

These occurrences have been cited as repetitive during the Marvel Rivals alpha test, which can become downright jarring throughout the round and over several matches. Furthermore, the Marvel writing is not everyone's cup of tea and has been described as "cheesy" by gamers.

Comparisons were also drawn to Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch, which features a rich and diverse cast of unique heroes, with each personality expressed in distinctive ways. However, those were less frequent and mostly triggered during specific gameplay-oriented moments, like getting a kill or warning lines for a nearby sniper.

As such, players seem to want a way to tone them down or even turn them off entirely. The latter will no doubt hurt the presentation as this is a Marvel game at the end of the day. Thankfully, the Marvel Rivals alpha closed test is a limited-time playtest for select players, and its feedback will be implemented leading up to its launch.

Therefore the developers at Netease Games have plenty of time to tweak the frequency of voice line occurrences. This will end up with a more pleasant experience, instead of having Spider-Man yell "You get a web, and YOU get a web and YOU get a web!" every so often.

Players have also complained about an odd voice filter as noticed in the clip, which seems to be long-range comms as those characters aren't in proximity. This will probably see adjustments as we approach the game's final launch. The Marvel Rivals alpha test will end on May 21, 2024, and is currently only on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.