Marvel Rivals director says they have no plans to bring the most wanted feature

Marvel Rivals Game Director Guangyun Chen recently revealed that NetEase Games has no intention of introducing role queue in the game. The director spoke with Patrick Dane from Metro UK in an interview published on January 14, 2025. He shed light on important game details and acknowledged the community's positive outlook towards a role lock or role queue.

However, the developers at NetEase Games have a different vision and do not believe in the principle of a role queue. This article will further explore the contents of the interview.

Marvel Rivals Game Director, Guangyun Chen, is not in support of a role queue

Marvel Rivals has 35 playable characters as of Season 1 with the addition of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. They are spread out across three different classes, Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. Each of these serves different functions and is important to a team composition.

Naturally, players may desire a role lock or role queue where the six team members are restricted to only having a certain number of heroes from each class. For instance, a role queue may force a team to have only two Duelists, two Strategists, and two Vanguards. This is essentially how such mechanics function in games like Overwatch 2.

However, according to Guangyun Chen, this function may not improve overall gameplay engagement for players:

"Post-launch, people have been exploring an indefinite amount of team compositions, and we’re excited about what’s coming, we believe no role queue will lead to a richer gaming experience for everyone."

The Game Director also revealed that their solution to a growing demand for role queues is to inculcate more line-ups or team compositions. This can be achieved by adding more characters or perhaps involving more team-up abilities that benefit the team as a whole. Speaking to Metro UK, he said:

"At its core, it’s really about the game balance. So, what we want to offer is more line-up or more team comp possibilities through our hero design and our team-up mechanic."

Overall, his response to the role queue question in Marvel Rivals indicates that NetEase Games currently has no plans nor any intentions to involve said mechanic in the game. The Game Director believes that players should have the opportunity and the freedom to experiment with unique gameplay strategies.

This may not be easy if a role queue is enforced in the game as it would restrict players from playing certain characters.

