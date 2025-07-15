Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue: Possible fixes and reasons

The Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue prevents players from opening the game. It mainly occurs with the Steam Client version, where the client gets stuck on the running install script phase. Although this recurring error is rare, knowing a possible fix can help players enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions.

This article will go over some potential fixes for Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue and looks at some reasons that might cause this error on your PC.

Note: This article explores workarounds that can potentially fix the error. It is not guaranteed to work for every user.

Possible fixes for Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue

Here are some fixes you can try to fix theMarvel Rivals "running install script" issue:

1) Verify game files

Verifying the integrity of the game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

The optimal fix for Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue is to verify the integrity of the game files. You can do this to repair the corrupt or missing game files, preventing a fresh install.

Here's how you can do that in the Steam client:

Open the Steam client.

Head to Marvel Rivals from the library section.

Right-click on Marvel Rivals and click on Properties.

Select Verify integrity of game files and wait for the file verification.

2) Clear download cache

Clearing the download cache can help to fix the "running install script" issue in some cases. This issue can stem from the incomplete data in the Steam download cache. Here's how you can do that on your PC:

Open Steam and go to settings.

In the Downloads section, click on Clear Download Cache.

Restart Steam and open Marvel Rivals.

3) Reinstall Marvel Rivals

If the above fix doesn't work, try reinstalling the game. Doing this won't affect your in-game progress or settings, as they are saved on the Steam cloud. After uninstalling Marvel Rivals from the Steam library, reinstall and launch it if the problem is fixed. Make sure to update your graphics drivers to the latest version, as old graphics drivers can cause compatibility issues.

Possible reasons

The exact cause of Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue is still unknown, as the developers have yet to recognize the error. But it's evident that it's caused in the Steam client and could be fixed by Valve in a future update.

Another potential cause of the "Running Install Script" error on Steam is issues with dependencies like Microsoft .NET Framework or Visual C++ Redistributables, which are typically installed through Windows updates or during a fresh game installation.

This covers our guide on potential fixes and reasons for the Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue. For more such Marvel Rivals guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

