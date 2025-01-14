Marvel Rivals strikes down keyboard and mouse adapter usage

Marvel Rivals has announced a strong stance against keyboard and mouse adapter users. KBM adapters basically allow players to simulate the conditions of controllers, therefore, it could allow them access to aim-assist and other perks. This may prove to be an unfair practice as it gives keyboard and mouse players an edge over others by deceitful means.

Therefore, NetEase Games has announced a detection tool that will help them deal with players using KBM adapters.

Marvel Rivals announces strict measures against users of keyboard and mouse adapters

Keyboard and mouse adapters could be software or hardware. These tools essentially mimic controllers to give players an unfair advantage. To tackle the issue, Marvel Rivals announced on January 14, 2025, that they would monitor irregular player behavior manually and use a strong detection tool.

If players are caught utilizing KBM adapters to gain an unfair edge over others, they could face temporary or permanent account suspensions. The official announcement also laid out several popular adapters:

"Some common adapters include the XIM series, Cronus Zen series, Titan Two series, KeyMander series, and Brook Sniper series, among others. Any device enabling keyboard and mouse emulation of controller inputs, even if not explicitly listed, will be considered a keyboard and mouse adapter."

The team of developers at NetEase Games also put out a strong message against the use of these adapters. They noted that Marvel Rivals is a competitive game and gaining unfair advantages over others negatively impacts its integrity. Therefore, apart from account suspensions, players caught using KBM adapters may also be removed from leaderboards or face other firm forms of punishment as a result.

This announcement was released one week after the recent Season 1 Dev Vision. The community has also repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the developers. Therefore, this announcement may come as a relief to the masses.

