Marvel's Avengers: A-Day; The Trailer of the most awaited Marvel's Game Released

We all have been waiting for the official reveal of Marvel's Avengers game and finally got the first glimpse of it.

Titled Marvel's Avengers: A-Day, the game is created by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. It is a much-anticipated game and fans have been eagerly waiting for its reveal around the globe.

There was a short trailer released at the E3 event. The trailer begins with the opening of a new Avengers headquarters in San Francisco. The event turns catastrophic due to an Electronic Hellicarrier mishandling causing mass chaos and destruction. This might have resulted in the death of Captain America as shown in the memorial. Everyone starts to blame Avengers for the accident due to which they disband. However, five years later, the world is in trouble once again and it's time to reassemble the Avengers.

Only OG Avengers were revealed in the trailer. This includes Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hulk. These characters have been portrayed by the following actors:

Laura Bailey as Black Widow

as Black Widow Jeff Schine as Captain America

as Captain America Troy Baker as Hulk

as Hulk Nolan North as Iron Man

as Iron Man Travis Willingham as Thor

More superheroes are expected to join with further updates and DLC.

Some of the major Villains included in the trailer were Anomination and Taskmaster.

The game can be played in single player or co-op with upto 4 people playing at the same time.

Crystal Dynamics senior community manager Meagan Marie promised that the game will be updated on the regular basis. According "a narrative over multiple years, with exciting new content released at a regular basis." This is definetly a well appreciated move as fans would like to get value for the money. He also added "Our promise to the community is we won't have random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios,"

Most of the games at the current state have some sort of microtransactions. It would be very interesting to see what is the developers' take on this.

The game will be released on will be released on May of 2020. It will come to PC, Xbox One, PS4 and the latest Google Stadia.

