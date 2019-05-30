×
Marvel's Avengers: Game to feature single player as well as 4-player co-op

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
14   //    30 May 2019, 20:04 IST

Image result for avengers

Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers has been one of the most anticipated games since its inception. A few days ago, we got an official confirmation on the name from Square Enix as well as an official E3 panel to announce more details on June 10, 6 PM PST.

But it looks like we may have gotten some details pretty early. A listing on the E3 Coliseum Website provided a huge description of the game. It was most likely accidental because the listing's description has now been changed. This is what it stated earlier:

Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative team at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay.
Moderated by Andrea Rene, assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat.

Here is a screenshot of the listing:

Screenshot from E3 Coliseum which has now been removed. Credit: PC Gamer
Screenshot from E3 Coliseum which has now been removed. Credit: PC Gamer

Superhero games have always been hard to make. Last year, we got a really great open world version of Spider-Man and it was a game that really did things right. The Avengers game will most likely not crossover with Spider-Man especially since it's being made by a different studio.

A four-player co-op with Avengers is truly a dream. All we know is that there will be customizable outfits but we don't know if this will be an open world game or not. With the roaring success of Avengers: Endgame in theatres, Square Enix picked a great time to announce the game while the Avengers fever is still hot.

For more Video Games News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
E3 2019
