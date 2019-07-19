Marvel's Avengers: Leaked footage from SDCC 2019 reveals gameplay details

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 19 Jul 2019, 17:54 IST

Avengers/Square Enix

San Diego Comic-Con is currently underway, having begun on 18 July. Commonly abbreviated as SDCC, the event is known to have one of the biggest fanfares in the world where movies, TV shows, video games, comic books and more are displayed to an audience.

Back in 2014, one of the biggest leaks at the time was the Batman vs. Superman trailer. This year, a fan has managed to capture gameplay footage of Square Enix's Avengers game which is set to release in May 2020. Check it out below:

In the footage, we see Thor in action against his enemies. It appears as though Thor has moves that include swinging Mjollnir, casting lightning and using Mjollnir to fly. Although this may not be as big a leak as the Batman vs. Superman movie trailer, the Avengers game is a highly anticipated one and one that has been in the works for a while.

Square Enix officially revealed more information about the Avengers game last month in E3 2019. We got a teaser trailer as well as an explanation about the gameplay but no actual footage was released until SDCC 2019.

For superhero and video game fans, the Avengers game looks very promising. It isn't clear if it is open world, but it does feature a huge environment and gameplay with the Earth's Mightiest Heroes as we have never seen before.

Fans were not very happy with the trailer though. They feel that the models used in the game look like discounted versions of the Avengers. To be fair to Square Enix, this was a time when people just got off the fever of Avengers: Endgame and still had their minds stuck on the character cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We don't know when Square Enix will release actual gameplay footage, but be on the lookout as we inch closer to May 2020.

