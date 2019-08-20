Marvel's Avengers: New gameplay footage shows off combat style, villains and more

Gautam Nath

Screenshot from new gameplay footage of Square Enix's The Avengers

Square Enix officially announced their Avengers title earlier this year in their E3 2019 panel. There hasn't been an Avengers game quite like this yet so it was pretty overhyped. Although the gameplay looks promising and fun, fans could not digest the casting choice. Maybe because it was still when the Avengers: Endgame fever was still hot.

Square Enix released a 19-minute footage of the prologue sequence today. That includes cutscenes as well as gameplay. We have already seen the beginning sequence in the E3 panel, where the Avengers are celebrating A-Day and things go drastically wrong. Here's some more content:

Mild Spoiler Alert!

As we've seen in the video, Captain America jumps onboard a hostile ship while Thor, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Widow fight their way through a bridge. We also see gameplay mechanics of all the Avengers. If you watched till the end, you'll see that Captain America doesn't make it out of the ship. But the story doesn't end there.

Hulk can create shock waves by smashing the ground, climbing structures more easily, throwing around large objects such as vehicles and the classic HULK SMASH!

Iron Man can deploy missiles and lasers from his Arc Reactor and also has flight. Thor can swing around his Mjollnir hammer, channel lightning and cause mass chains of lightning chains on enemies. He can fly too.

Captain America has the classic Punch-Em-Up moves but his shield is his most powerful asset (just like every other iteration of Captain America). He can frisbee it on enemies and create powerful shockwaves by smashing the shield on the ground.

We also see Black Widow facing off against Taskmaster, a villain which we also saw in PS4's Spider-Man. Black Widow brings her excellent hand-to-hand combat skills with guns and agility. She isn't superpowered but she is a damn good Avenger.

Marvel's Avengers releases on 15 May 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.