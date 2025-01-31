Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

The recently released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a total of 43 achievements. The game was originally released as a PlayStation exclusive title for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023. Even though the game has been released on PC after more than a year, the contents of the game remain the same, including the trophies.
Even though most of the trophies from Spider-Man 2 require finishing the main and side quests, there are some that need you to complete some other tasks as well.
Read on to find out the exact list of achievements and how you can get your hands on them in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All achievements from Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Platinum Trophy
- Dedicated- Collect all 42 trophies
Gold Trophies
- Superior- Complete all districts 100 percent
- Heal the World- Finish the main story
Silver Trophies
- To the Max- Purchase all Gadget upgrades
- Kitted out- Purchase all available Suits
- Behind the Masks- Complete "Grand Finale"
- Amazing- Reach max level
- Data Collector- Complete "Target Identified"
- Crimson Hour- Complete "It Was Meant For Me"
- Exterminator- Complete all Symbiote Nests
- Grains of Sand- Piece together broken memories
- Leave Us Alone- Complete "Don't Be Scared"
- The Great Hunt- Complete "Anything Can Be Broken"
- Seek and Destroy- Complete all Hunter Bases
- Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man- Complete all FNSM requests
- Medicine- Complete "It Chose You"
- Surge- Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
- Foundational- Complete all EMF Experiments
- Evolved- Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
- Once More, With Feeling- Finish the main story in New Game+ Mode
Bronze Trophies
- Another Way- Complete "No Escape"
- Fully Loaded- Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades
- Brooklyn Pride- Complete "A Gift"
- My Community- Complete "Hard Bop"
- I Quit- Complete "This Isn't You"
- Funky Wireless Protocols- Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin
- Stylish- Equip a suit style in Spider-Man 2.
- Slack Line- Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
- Hang Ten- Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
- Overdrive- As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously
- Home Run!- Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
- Just Let Go- As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin had won together
- You Know What to Do- As Peter, visit Aunt May's grave
- Soar- Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria
- Splat- Attempt and fail a trick before "landing" on the ground
- A New Adventure- Help Howard
- Resourceful- Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
- Co-Signing- Complete all Tech Stashes in Spider-Man 2.
- You're Gonna Need Help- Complete "Surface Tension"
- New York, New York- Complete all Photo Ops
- Antidote- Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
- A New Suit- Acquire the Black Suit
The title is available for purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store. To get a better idea about the various editions available, check out this guide.
For more Marvel's Spider-Man 2-related guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.