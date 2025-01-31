Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

The recently released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a total of 43 achievements. The game was originally released as a PlayStation exclusive title for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023. Even though the game has been released on PC after more than a year, the contents of the game remain the same, including the trophies.

Even though most of the trophies from Spider-Man 2 require finishing the main and side quests, there are some that need you to complete some other tasks as well.

Read on to find out the exact list of achievements and how you can get your hands on them in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

All achievements from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The game features over 40 trophies in total (Image via Insomniac Games)

Platinum Trophy

Trending

Dedicated- Collect all 42 trophies

Gold Trophies

Superior- Complete all districts 100 percent

Heal the World- Finish the main story

Silver Trophies

To the Max- Purchase all Gadget upgrades

Kitted out- Purchase all available Suits

Behind the Masks- Complete "Grand Finale"

Amazing- Reach max level

Data Collector- Complete "Target Identified"

Crimson Hour- Complete "It Was Meant For Me"

Exterminator- Complete all Symbiote Nests

Grains of Sand- Piece together broken memories

Leave Us Alone- Complete "Don't Be Scared"

The Great Hunt- Complete "Anything Can Be Broken"

Seek and Destroy- Complete all Hunter Bases

Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man- Complete all FNSM requests

Medicine- Complete "It Chose You"

Surge- Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Foundational- Complete all EMF Experiments

Evolved- Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Once More, With Feeling- Finish the main story in New Game+ Mode

Bronze Trophies

Another Way- Complete "No Escape"

Fully Loaded- Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades

Brooklyn Pride- Complete "A Gift"

My Community- Complete "Hard Bop"

I Quit- Complete "This Isn't You"

Funky Wireless Protocols- Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin

Stylish- Equip a suit style in Spider-Man 2.

Slack Line- Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Hang Ten- Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Overdrive- As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously

Home Run!- Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

Just Let Go- As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin had won together

You Know What to Do- As Peter, visit Aunt May's grave

Soar- Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria

Splat- Attempt and fail a trick before "landing" on the ground

A New Adventure- Help Howard

Resourceful- Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Co-Signing- Complete all Tech Stashes in Spider-Man 2.

You're Gonna Need Help- Complete "Surface Tension"

New York, New York- Complete all Photo Ops

Antidote- Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status

A New Suit- Acquire the Black Suit

The title is available for purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store. To get a better idea about the various editions available, check out this guide.

For more Marvel's Spider-Man 2-related guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.