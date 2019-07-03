×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 gets two free new suits to celebrate Far From Home

Kevin C. Sullivan
ANALYST
News
5   //    03 Jul 2019, 01:39 IST

Spidey's
Spidey's "standard" outfit from the new movie

WARNING: Very very minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below

When it comes to their hit Spider-Man title on PlayStation 4, Insomniac Games isn't done making their fans happy. Today, and seemingly out of nowhere (which is, honestly, how the best video game new announcements happen), Insomniac revealed two brand new Spidey suits for players. And the best part is, they don't cost a thing to get.

The two new costumes are from the latest Marvel flick, Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The first suit, seen in the Tweet above, is Spidey's regular suit he spends most of the movie in. Based on the trailers, Peter Parker wears a lot of different gear in this go around, but this seems to be the "main" Spidey suit for the film. It's got a darker theme than previous costumes, and the white spider logo on the back looks like a nice call-out to the new costume created for the game.

Spidey's new Stealth Suit
Spidey's new Stealth Suit

According to both the trailers and an interview with Tom Holland, while Peter Parker is visiting Europe on a class trip, he needs to do some Spidey stuff to save people. But, he can't just show up as Spidey on another continent, so he puts together this stealth suit to disguise... his disguise? It makes sense and it's a cool plot point.

The two new suits are included in the latest update to the game so while you won't need the PS Plus subscription service to get them, you will have to be connected to the Internet in order to do so. They should be available to everyone at this point but if you haven't gotten the update yet, just be patient.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.


Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Advertisement
5 Best Open World Games for the PS4 in 2018
RELATED STORY
PS4 Games: Top PS4 Exclusive Videogame Titles Which You Should Play Before PS5 Release
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best Open World Games on PS4
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One Should You Buy?
RELATED STORY
How to download free to play games in PC/PS4/PS4 Pro/Xbox One/Xbox One X
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3: Top 13 New Features/Gameplay Mechanics In the Game Revealed So Far 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 PC, PS4, Xbox One Games of 2018
RELATED STORY
6 Scariest PS4 games to play on this Halloween 
RELATED STORY
6 Best Football Games Available on PC, Mobile and PS4
RELATED STORY
God Of War 4 Free PS4 Theme hints a sequel under development "Ragnarok Is Coming" 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us