Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 gets two free new suits to celebrate Far From Home

Spidey's "standard" outfit from the new movie

WARNING: Very very minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below

When it comes to their hit Spider-Man title on PlayStation 4, Insomniac Games isn't done making their fans happy. Today, and seemingly out of nowhere (which is, honestly, how the best video game new announcements happen), Insomniac revealed two brand new Spidey suits for players. And the best part is, they don't cost a thing to get.

Congratulations to @MarvelStudios and @SonyPictures on the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In celebration, we have added two suits inspired by the movie in a #SpiderManPS4 update. It's free for owners of the game and available right now! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/vcnWcHOBxk — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 2, 2019

The two new costumes are from the latest Marvel flick, Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The first suit, seen in the Tweet above, is Spidey's regular suit he spends most of the movie in. Based on the trailers, Peter Parker wears a lot of different gear in this go around, but this seems to be the "main" Spidey suit for the film. It's got a darker theme than previous costumes, and the white spider logo on the back looks like a nice call-out to the new costume created for the game.

Spidey's new Stealth Suit

According to both the trailers and an interview with Tom Holland, while Peter Parker is visiting Europe on a class trip, he needs to do some Spidey stuff to save people. But, he can't just show up as Spidey on another continent, so he puts together this stealth suit to disguise... his disguise? It makes sense and it's a cool plot point.

The two new suits are included in the latest update to the game so while you won't need the PS Plus subscription service to get them, you will have to be connected to the Internet in order to do so. They should be available to everyone at this point but if you haven't gotten the update yet, just be patient.

