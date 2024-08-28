Marvel Snap Emperor Hulking: Cost, abilities, and more

Marvel Snap is offering its latest expansion to players worldwide. Called Young Avengers Season, the update has brought a new and intriguing character to the game: Emperor Hulking. As a 6-Cost, 11-Power card, Hulkling's unique ability to copy the text of a random 6-Cost card has sparked excitement among the community.

Marvel Snap Emperor Hulking: Cost and power

Emperor Hulkling is a significant investment, costing 6 energy to play. However, his 11-Power stat provides a solid foundation for his ability to influence the game's outcome. The high cost and power requirement make Hulkling a late-game card, often serving as a finisher or a key component in a synergistic deck.

Hulkling's ability

The heart of Hulkling's appeal lies in his ability to copy the text of a random 6-Cost card at the start of the game. This mechanic introduces an element of unpredictability and flexibility to the card, as its effect can vary greatly depending on the copied ability.

An analysis of the current pool of 6-Cost cards reveals that Hulkling has a 48% chance of copying a beneficial ability, a 14% chance of copying a harmful one, and a 24% chance of copying a situational ability that could be either positive or negative depending on the deck and matchup.

Given the uncertainty of Hulkling's ability, it can be challenging to build a deck specifically around him. However, we have picked up some potential synergies and archetypes for you:

Arishem Decks - Hulkling's high cost and RNG-based ability make him a natural fit for these decks, which aim to cheat out powerful cards using Arishem's ability.

Hulkling's high cost and RNG-based ability make him a natural fit for these decks, which aim to cheat out powerful cards using Arishem's ability. Good Stuff Decks - Hulkling can be slotted into decks that aim to play powerful cards without specific energy, providing an element of unpredictability and potential game-winning plays.

Hulkling can be slotted into decks that aim to play powerful cards without specific energy, providing an element of unpredictability and potential game-winning plays. Discard Decks - Decks that revolve around discarding cards, such as those featuring Apocalypse, can potentially benefit from Hulkling's ability to provide an early start on certain 6-Cost cards.

Emperor Hulkling's introduction to Marvel Snap has added a new layer of excitement and strategy to the game.

While its high cost and reliance on RNG may limit his inclusion in highly optimized decks, Hulkling's potential to provide game-changing plays and unexpected synergies make him an intriguing addition to the game's ever-evolving meta.

As players continue to explore and experiment with Hulkling, his true impact on the game will become more evident.

For more news and updates on Marvel Snap, keep following Sportskeeda.

