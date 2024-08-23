Marvel Snap first anniversary: Details and how to get Mech Devil Dinosaur emote

Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card game developed by Second Dinner for iOS, Android, and Windows. Since its launch, the game has captured the hearts of Marvel fans and card game enthusiasts with its fast-paced gameplay and strategic depth. Now, the PC version of the game is celebrating its first anniversary, marking a year since its debut on Windows.

Marvel Snap was first released for Android and iOS on October 18, 2022, with the PC version becoming available on August 22, 2023. Now to celebrate the one-year mark on PC, Marvel Snap is offering players an exciting Mech Dinosaur emote.

How to get Mech Dinosaur emote?

Follow the below steps to get the emote.

Step 1: Open the Marvel Snap on your PC.

Step 2: Log in to your account.

Step 3: Log in to the game on PC at least once daily until September 18, 2024.

By completing these steps, you’ll receive the Mech Devil Dinosaur emote on September 18, 2024. This exclusive emote features a unique, robot version of the popular Devil Dinosaur character. With its futuristic design, the Mech Devil Dinosaur emote adds a cool look to your in-game experience.

Mech Devil Dinosaur in Marvel Snap (Image via Second Dinner Studio)

The first anniversary of the PC version of Marvel Snap is a great opportunity for players to engage with the game and enjoy exclusive rewards. Make sure to participate in the anniversary events and log in daily to collect your Mech Devil Dinosaur emote before the celebration ends.

Developers always offer exciting rewards during special occasions, and for the first anniversary of the Marvel Snap PC version, players can easily earn the Mech Devil Dinosaur emote as a reward by simply logging into the game. This is just one of the events celebrating the anniversary, and players can expect more rewards and events to come.

Since Marvel Snap is a cross-platform game, mobile players also have a chance to get the emote by logging into their accounts on the PC version until September 18, 2024. Players need to understand that they must log in daily at least once so they can ensure their activity is counted to claim their reward on 18 September 2024.

