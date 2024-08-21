Marvel Snap has taken the card game genre by storm with its fast-paced strategic gameplay and a rich roster of iconic Marvel characters. The developers have continued to roll out new updates that offer players new ways to engage with the game. The August 20, 2024 update patch for Marvel Snap introduces several exciting features and improvements, enhancing the gameplay experience.

In this article, we look at the newly released update patch for the game.

Marvel Snap patch notes balance updates

Thrill meets strategy in the epic world of Marvel Snap (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The following changes have been made to certain cards:

Shadow King

[Old] 2/2 - On Reveal: Set all cards here to their base Power.

[New] 2/2 - On Reveal: Reset all cards here to their original Power.

Moon Knight

[Old] 3/3 - On Reveal: Discard a card with an even Cost from each player’s hand.

[New] 3/3 - On Reveal: Discard an even-costed card from each player's hand.

Baron Zemo

[Old] 3/5 - On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-cost card from your opponent's deck to your side of this location.

[New] 3/5 - On Reveal: Recruit a card that costs the least from your opponent's deck to your side of this location.

Improvements to the Custom Card interface streamline the editing process, providing users with a smooth experience. The latest update has enhanced the UI elements for Finishes and Flares. Now, players will be able to customize their cards easily.

This feature is particularly beneficial for those who enjoy creating and modifying their card appearances, ensuring a more personalized experience.

Marvel Snap patch notes finishes updates

The patch brings a fresh look to the game with various cosmetic updates. Finishes Update introduces new Foil and Prism finishes, offering a sleek reflective back and a vibrant prismatic theme, respectively.

Foil Finishes now have a classic sleek and shiny reflective back.

Prism Finishes now have a color-blasted prismatic theme.

If there’s a specific card background you love, good news! You can now use any Flare you’ve unlocked with the Base Finish.

Players can now customize their cards further by using any Flare they have unlocked with the Base Finish, allowing for more personal card aesthetics.

The developers have added more items to the Rotating Cosmetic Shop to provide players with a variety of borders and cosmetic items to enhance their collections.

Marvel Snap patch notes location updates

The developers have made changes to some locations after taking feedback from the community. These are the locations that have been changed in this update:

District X will be removed from most players' games since many experienced players found it frustrating. Now, it will only remain available to new players.

The Weirdworld has been updated to allow players to draw two cards from their opponent's deck instead of both players drawing from each other's decks.

The previous restriction that prevented cards with abilities from being played at Sandbar has been replaced. Now, cards not starting in a player's deck will cost one additional energy.

One of the most significant additions is the introduction of Alliances, which fosters community interaction. Players can now share their decks directly in Alliance chat using a new deck share button. This will encourage collaborative strategizing among players.

The latest patch for Marvel Snap not only introduces new features that enhance social interaction and customization but also addresses gameplay balance and technical issues. By taking in feedback from the community, the developers have released a well-rounded update for aesthetics and functionality.

With these features, the game continues to evolve, promising an engaging experience for both new and veteran players alike.

