Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule has been confirmed by the development team in their September The Amazing Spider-Season developer update. The highly anticipated season launched on September 3, 2024, leaving players eager to get their hands on the latest cards.

Spotlight Cache is a feature that gives players access to more cards, including the latest ones. This helps more gamers get these cards, making each new one even more exciting.

In this article, we cover the full Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule for The Amazing Spider-Season.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule for The Amazing Spider-Season

Here are the Spotlight Caches for Marvel Snap’s September season:

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache (Image via Second Dinner Studio)

September 3 - September 10, 2024

Silver Sable (Series 5) : On Reveal: Steal 2 Power from the top card of your opponent's deck.

: On Reveal: Steal 2 Power from the top card of your opponent's deck. US Agent (Series 5) : Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards have -4 Power here.

: Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards have -4 Power here. Mockingbird (Series 5): Costs 1 less for each of your cards in play that didn't start in your deck.

September 10 - September 17, 2024

Madame Web (Series 5): Ongoing: Move one of your cards away from here each turn.

Ongoing: Move one of your cards away from here each turn. Alioth (Series 5): On Reveal: Remove the text from all unrevealed enemy cards here.

On Reveal: Remove the text from all unrevealed enemy cards here. Silk (Series 4): After any card is played here, move to another location.

September 17 - September 24, 2024

Arana (Series 5): Activate: Give the next card you play +2 Power and move it to the right.

Activate: Give the next card you play +2 Power and move it to the right. Sage (Series 5): On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here.

On Reveal: +2 Power for each different Power among all other cards here. Ms. Marvel (Series 5): Ongoing: Adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated costs have +5 Power.

September 24 - October 01, 2024

Scarlet Spider (Series 5) : Activate: Add an exact clone of this to another location.

: Activate: Add an exact clone of this to another location. White Widow (Series 5) : On Reveal: Add a Widow's Kiss to your opponent's side of this location.

: On Reveal: Add a Widow's Kiss to your opponent's side of this location. Skaar (Series 5): Costs 2 less for each of your cards that have 10 or more Power.

These are all the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache scheduled for the September The Amazing Spider-Season featuring Series 4 and 5 cards each week.

