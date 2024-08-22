Marvel Strike Force August 21 update patch notes: Streak Surge, rewards, Pro Tactic, and more

Marvel Strike Force is a popular role-playing mobile title that puts you in charge of assembling a strike force by recruiting various characters from the Marvel Universe. This includes powerful heroes and villains such as Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and Thor. It's a fun game that gets updated with new content frequently.

A new update for Marvel Strike Force went live on August 21 and introduced a new feature called Streak Surge, which allows you to get back any 7-day login Streak points you may have lost.

This article showcases all the changes that made it into the game with the new August 21 update.

Marvel Strike Force August 21 update: Everything you need to know

Marvel Strike Force (Image via FoxNext)

The August 21 update delivered a new feature called Streak Surge, which is designed for users who may have missed their 7-day login Streak points. If you forget to log in to the game for even a day, you will miss that day's points.

The new Streak Surge feature allows you to earn those points and other valuable resources in the game by accomplishing certain milestones. Furthermore, you can earn the following rewards by completing various other milestones:

Power Cores

Premium Orb Fragments

Gold Orb Fragments

L3 Training Modules

That said, the Streak Surge feature won't be available forever. It will only remain live for 30 days from August 21. Any Streak Reward Token you receive during these 30 days will activate immediately, along with all its perks. You may want to keep that in mind before collecting the said reward.

You will be able to achieve more points by using the in-game Campaign and Iso-8 energy on Blitz battles, Alliance War, and Raid battles. The update also brought Pro Tactic, but it will have no effect if any of the 7-day logic streaks are currently active. Therefore, you should use it only when it is extremely necessary, and no other logic streaks are active.

As you know, Streak Surge is temporary, and FoxNext will closely monitor players' feedback to improve things further if needed. Earlier, the publisher delivered an update on August 19, which gave Strike Store a makeover.

