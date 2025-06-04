Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls brings 4 vs. 4 fighting game action to life in 2026

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls combines Arc System Works’ incredible knack for fighting games, with familiar Marvel Comics faces. If you were tired of waiting for a new Marvel vs. Capcom, Arc Sys Works has you covered! What makes this special is not just the 2D-3D style that the developers are known for, but it’s more than just a one-on-one fighting game.

If you thought that there was somewhere else the Marvel fighting games could go, you’re right! Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is an upcoming four vs. four fighting game, done in the familiar Arc System Works style.

Arc Sys Works teases Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls offers 4 vs. 4 fighting game combat

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls was revealed during June 4 2025’s Sony State of Play. One of the last games revealed, it’s a massive one nonetheless. With gorgeous art, characters were revealed one after another. Once characters started tagging in and out, it was revealed to be a 4 vs. 4 fighting game. The following characters have been confirmed:

Captain America

Iron Man

Spider-Man

Ghost Rider

Storm

Star-Lord

Dr. Doom

Ms. Marvel

It’s very clear that Arc System Works understands the source material, showing character designs more familiar to comic book fans than the MCU films. There are also little references to the previous games, like Dr. Doom’s pistol, and his swarm of Doom Bots. It’s such an exciting prospect, and it will also be available on at least PlayStation 5 and PCs.

Unfortunately there’s no release date, other than “2026”, but Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls looks incredible, and the characters are brilliant. From the little touches like Spider-Man’s Spidey Sense, to Storm’s incredible AOE weather powers, there’s a lot of heart in this one brief trailer.

From Iron Man using the Hulkbuster Armor as a super attack, to the constant, rapid-fire in-and-out tagging, the game already looks fast, furious, and a real love letter to the Marvel fanbase.

2026 is already shaping up to be an amazing year for fighting games. There are no doubt more characters that will be revealed at a later date, but it’s already got a stacked roster of amazing, powerful superheroes and villains.

