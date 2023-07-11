Massive Arena changes hit League of Legends PBE: Artillery Mage and AP Assassin buffs, Rageblade nerfs, and more

League of Legends Arena has received massive updates and changes in the PBE test server. Riot will be trying out a few balance tweaks for the 2v2v2v2 game mode, which has been newly introduced to the MOBA, hoping to make things fairer for some of the champions struggling in it.
When talking about the set of updates they have introduced, the developers stated,
“We'll be looking at data from the PBE to assess if there are any more balance outliers to hit as well. Other than that we'll be spending the next couple days smashing as many bugs as we can.”
More changes will likely be made to the League of Legends 2v2v2v2 Arena in the coming days, and it will be interesting to see the changes that Riot looks to implement.
League of Legends PBE all 2v2v2v2 Arena changes
1) Items Class Balance
Ranged Champion Stat Bonuses
- AS: 15% >>> 20%
- Haste: 15 >>> 20
- MS:15 >>20
Mages Battle (DoT mages are overperforming, others are struggling slightly)
- Sorc Shoes: 22 MPen >>> 20
- Void Staff: 45% MPen >>> 40%
- Liandry's: 80 AP >>> 70 AP
- Demonic Embrace: 1.3% ranged bum >>> 1%
Compensation buffs aimed at Artillery Mages and AP assassins
- Crown of the Shattered Queen: 90 AP >>> 100
- Lich Bane: 15 Haste >>> 20, 8% MS >>> 10% MS
- Hextech Rocketbelt 250 HP >>> 400 HP.
- Night Harvester: 300 HP >>> 400 HP
Enchanters: Moonstone (Has strong use cases. other mythics are lacking)
- Echoes of Helia/Shurelya’s Reverie: +100 Health and +10 Ability Haste
Marksmen' Bork/Rageblade (Users are strong. Crit is struggling to keep up in comparison)
- Blade of the Ruined King: 12%/9% current health damage on-hit >>> 11%/18%
- Rageblade: 50% AS >>> 40%
- Galeforce/lnfinity Edge/Navori Quickblades: +5 AD
Starter ltems Guardian's Dirk (It’s intended to be a very strong item for its users, but the current passive is strong it’s overshadowing other items and giving Ul resets too freely)
- Guardian's Dirk 50% increased plant effects >>> 25%
- Guardian's Blade: 250 HP >>> 300
- Guardian's Hammer: 25 AD >>> 30, 9% Lifesteal >>> 10%
- Evenshroud: 20 Ability Haste >>> 10.
2) Augment Tuning
Circle of Death (will be in on Tuesday's deployment)
- Now procs off regen (previously this was special-cased for only Mundo)
- Healtdamage conversion: 50% >>> 40%]
Nerfs
- Scoped Weapons: 250/150 Range >>> 200/100 Range
- Shrink Ray: 20% Damage Reduction >>> 15%
- Warmup Routine: 30% bonus damage over 10s >>> 24% over 12s
- Willing Sacrifice: Current Health drained and converted to shield: 40% >>> 30%
- Thread the Needle: 30% pen >>> 25%
Fallen Aegis
- Shield Duration: 155 >>> 125
- Shield Amount: 75-500 (based on level >>> 50-350
Buffs
- Frost Wraith: Root every 8s >>> 7s
- Deft: 40% AS >>> 50%
- Typhoon: 20% damage >>> 30%
- Evocation: 40% healing >>> 60%
- Dive Bomber: 20% max HP damage >>> 25%
- Thief Gloves: 20% bonus stats and item damage >>> 30%
Back to Basics
- 25% bonuses >>> 35%
- 50 Haste >>> 60 Haste