Massive Xayah and Fleet Footwork buffs are on the way as Riot previews details for League of Legends patch 11.17

League of Legends patch 11.17 will be introducing a significant amount of champion updates in the coming week.

Though the patch will not be bringing in a great number of meta changes, there will be a significant amount of nerfs, buffs, and adjustments this time around.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer, Jeevun Sidhu, showcased some of the tweaks that the devs will be looking to bring in patch 11.17.

However, it’s important to note that the mentioned changes are tentative and may not reflect completely in the final League of Legends update.

Here is a list of all champion updates that Riot will be looking to introduce in League of Legends patch 11.17.

League of Legends patch 11.17 preview notes

1) League of Legends System Nerfs

Divine Sunderer:

Ad 40 >>> 35

Serpent’s Fang:

Lethality 18 >>> 12

Wit’s End:

On hit Magic Damage 15-80 (Linear Scaling Levels 1-18) >>> Non linear scaling (15 levels 1-8, 25-80 Levels 9-18)

2) League of Legends System Buffs

Fleet Footwork:

Healing 3-60 + 30% Bonus AD + 20% AP >>> 10 -100 + 40% Bonus AD + 30% AP

Minion Mod 100% (melee)/ 20% (ranged) >>> 20% (melee)/ 10% (ranged)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade:

Dirk + Pickaxe + 1025g (3000g total) >>> calufields + Dirk + 700 (2900g total)

AD 60 >>> 55

Now has 15 Ability Haste

3) League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Graves:

Q mana cost 60 >>> 80

Irelia:

Q heal 12-20% AD >>> 18-16%

Kayne (Blue)

Passive Bonus Magic Damage 12-44% >>> 8-30%

Leona:

W bonus Armor/MR 20-45 >>> 15-40

Viego

State AA range: 225 >>> 200

Passive Healing on taking a body: 8% (.025 BA17) (+.015AP)(+2.5AS) >>> 3% (+.03 BAD) (+0.2AP) (+5 AS)

Crit Scaling: 0.75 >>> 1

E camo radius: 400 >>> 450

R Slow Duration: 0.5 >>> 0.25

Zed:

Q AD Ratio 1 >>> 1.1

E ration 80 >>> 0.65

R cd 120-60 >>> 120-80

4) League of Legends Champion Buffs

Ekko:

Passive damage against monsters 150% >>> 200%

Evelynn:

R cd 140-80 >>> 120-80

Lissandra:

AD 53 >>> 55

Q mana cost 60-80 >>> 55-75

Nami:

Base HP 475>>>490

W cost 70-130 >>> 70-110

Senna:

AS Ratio 0.4 >>> 0.45

Crit damage 150% >>> 160%

Passive Soul Rate drop on minion kill 4.166% >>> 833%

Teemo:

E Damage on hit 11-55 >>> 14-58

Xayah:

Q cast time 0.25 >>> 0.25-0.1 scaling with Attack Speed

R damage 125-375 >>> 200-400

5) League of Legends Champion Adjustments

Amumu

Base Stats

Health Per Level: 80 >>> 75

Armor Per Level: 3.8 >>> 3.5

Bandage Toss (Q)

[NEW] Amumu now has 2 charges of Q

Damage 80/130/180/230/280 (+70%AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (85% AP)

Ability Cooldown: 3s (not reduced by Haste)

Charge Cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s

Despair (W)

Damage per Second (or, per 2 ticks): 8/12/162024 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2%) (+0 5% per 100AP) of target’s maxlmrn health) >>> 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% (+0 5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health)

Curse of the Sad Mummy (R)

Stun Duration: 1.5/1.75/2s >>> 1.5s

Akshan

Passive - Dirty Fighting

BUGFIX: Second attack will more consistently complete on targets when the first attack was executed at max range.

BUGFIX: Improvements in predicting if the first attack will kill the target, including shields on the Target and On-hit effects on Akshan like Wit's Encl/Kraken Slayer

W - Going Rogue

COUNTERPLAY: Akshan can no longer claim Scoundrels when he is dead

E - Heroic Swing

DAMAGE: 30-130 + 10% Bonus AD >>> 30-110 + 17.5% Bonus AD

BUGFIX: Heroic Swing will no longer end early on Towers

R - Comeuppance

BUGFIX: Minions will be consistently executed, regardless of Armor bonuses (like Hullbreaker or Baron Nasor)

COOLDOWN: Cooldown when canceled by Crowd Contro/Untargetabikly 15s >>> 5s

GankPlank

Passive - Trial by Fire:

Move Speed 30% >>> 15-30% by level

Q Parrrley

[NEW] Counts as a ranged basic att.

E - Powder Keg

[NEW]: Benefits from critical strike at 125% effectiveness

Max Barrels: 3 at all ranks >>> 3/3/4/4/5

Recharge Time: 18/16/14/12/10 >>>18/17/14/15/14

Lucian

Base Stats

Base AD: 64 >>> 62

Lightslinger (P)

NEW Vigilance: Ally buffs empower Lucian's next 2 basic attacks to deal an additional 14 (+10% tAD) magic damage.

Max Auto Stacks: 2 >>> 4

Ardent Blaze (W)

Mana Cost 70 >>> 60

Allies proccing the mark Also trigger Vigilance.

The Culling (R)

Damage Per Shot: 20/40/60 (+25% AD) >>> 15/30/45 (+25% AD)

Number of shots: 22/20/34 >>> 22 (+25%Critical Strike chance)

Edited by Shaheen Banu