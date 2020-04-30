Maxtern on how Fnatic ScoutOP taught him 3 steps of using Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

Maxtern and ScoutOP (L)

PUBG Mobile is an extremely competitive game and players try to beat their rivals by using as many different strategies as possible. While some tactics are concerned with the movements players use, other techniques revolve around the way they aim at players and shoot at them. Thus, many PUBG Mobile players are curious on how to master Gyroscope and what the best sensitivity settings are for the same.

First of all, I would like to tell you, It is my personal opinion and your opinion may be different from mine.

Types of Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

There are two types of Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile, namely,

1. Gyroscope ADS mode Only(uses Gyro sensor while using ADS only)

2. Gyro Always On(uses gyro in first/third person as well as in ADS)

The setting which has 'Gyroscope Always on'

Most Tier 1 or international players prefer the ‘Gyro Always On’ mode. You must have seen players like Entity Jonathan, Fnatic Scout and Owais play using the same mode.

Benefits of Gyroscope in PUBG MOBILE

1. It makes the 2 thumb control setup more effective: If you are a thumb player and you use gyroscope always, you will play like claw players do. You won’t feel you are using a 2 thumb setup.

2. Gyroscope has always been great to control recoil in PUBG Mobile but it depends on your sensitivity settings.

Three steps to master Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile.

I learnt these 3 steps from Scout and believe me or not, these 3 steps are enough to make you understand how Gyroscope works. It takes 1-7 days to master it, depending on the players’ ability.

(Note: Use M416 with extended and compensator before following the steps given below.)

Step 1: Take your M416, set it on single tap mode and start shooting these moving obstacles. Try to hit above 80% of your shots when firing 40 bullets.

M416 on Single tap mode

Step 2: Repeat this step with these targets one by one and this time try to aim at the head as fast as you can

Try aiming for the head

Step 3: Try to take these obstacles down in 1 auto spray of 40 bullets.

M416 in Auto mode

Step 4: Repeat step 3 with all scopes and guns for best results. Bonus tips always help.