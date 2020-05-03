Maxtern on how to make Tik Tok videos viral

Maxtern (L)

Maxtern is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile YouTube casters in the country and he has charted an unparalleled upward trajectory over the past few years. With over 720K subscribers on YouTube, 200K+ followers on Instagram and more than 320K followers on Tik Tok, the 22-year-old has been providing inspiration and entertainment in equal measure.

Apart from being a caster, Maxtern also loves entertaining his fan base on Tik Tok, an app that has become incredibly popular recently. He likes engaging with his audience by posting videos under the entertainment section and garners thousands of views on each of his videos.

Thus, I, Maxtern would want to divulge a few of my trade secrets and let the world know how you can make your videos viral and attract countless viewers.

3 Tik Tok hacks Maxtern uses to make his videos viral

Tik Tok is one of the best social media platforms if we use it properly. It is best for short videos and can help in making users extremely popular. However, for that to happen, the content needs to be of an immensely high quality.

Most people think that Tik Tok only promotes lip sync artists or dancers such as Beauty Khan but that is not the case. The platform promotes videos that have good audience retention.

There are 2 types of content on Tik Tok.

1. Videos that are less than 15 seconds.

2: Videos that are longer than 15-60 seconds.

The first type is one of the ways to make your video viral easily. On the other hand, videos longer than 15 sec can go viral only if average watchtime is above 90 seconds, which is hard to get in case of longer videos. Hence, most top Tik Tok users prefer to make short videos.

Advertisement

How to make a video viral?

It depends on various factors like the topic, the quality of the content, or the extent to which the content can keep a viewer glued to the video.

Step 1: Choose your category: If you just started using Tik Tok and decide to do lip sync to rival Riyaz Ali, who has 36M+ followers, then your efforts might not be very useful. Lip sync has too much competition for a new user to establish a viewer base through the same. You should choose your own passion just like I have chosen PUBG. I built a base audience by putting videos on PUBG. Now, if I do good lip sync, my video will be watched because I have already built an image.

Once you get a base audience, try to make videos according to your audience. For example, if you have built your audience by uploading tech videos, then suddenly uploading history lectures will not get you views.

Step 2: Focus on the trend: Irrespective of the quality of your content, your videos will get viral if they follow the things that are trending currently.

Step 3: Create a professional account: If you create a professional account on Tik Tok, you can view stats and other valuable data which will help you in increasing your viewer base and in making your videos viral. .

Step 4: Upload time: Most people say that upload time matters on Tik Tok but I believe that quality matters more than the upload time. For example, if I upload a video at 2am, I might get only 1000 views till 6am. However, if those viewers watch the video for a considerable duration, it will start reflecting on the pages of the viewers who come online at a later stage.

Step 5: Get your own hashtag: Try to create your unique hashtag e.g #YourName

Many people use hashtags like #DettolHandwashChallenge in their gaming videos. 1-3 hashtags are enough to make a video viral. For example, if your video is related to PUBG Mobile and your name is Maxtern then use only #maxtern, #pubgmobile, #pubgmobileindia etc.