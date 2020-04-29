Maxtern on how to use Jiggle Jiggle movement in PUBG Mobile

Maxtern talks about mastering the Jiggle Jiggle Movement

PUBG Mobile has grown incredibly in popularity and it has become one of the best shooting games that has ever been released on the mobile portal. Consequently, countless users have spent several hours on the game and have tried to devise methods to get the better of their opponents, either by using improved shooting techniques or by enhancing their movements.

One such movement that is immensely fruitful is the ‘jiggle jiggle’ movement, which helps players defeat their rivals. However, the aforementioned movement is difficult to master as it involves practice. Thus, I, Maxtern, would solve all your queries through this article and elucidate on why the ‘jiggle jiggle’ helps in winning the battle, more often than not.

How to master Jiggle Jiggle in PUBG Mobile by Maxtern

There is a famous quote in PUBG Mobile, “De jiggle De jiggle by Snax”. This simple sentence was taken to heart by many PUBG Mobile players because jiggle is one of the best movements to win any close-range fight in the game.Thus, I decided to make you understand the finer aspects the jiggle, how to do it and where to do it while playing PUBG Mobile.

There are various movements in PUBG Mobile, namely Crouch, Crouch Stand, Jiggle Jiggle, Crouch Jiggle, Crouch Stand Jiggle etc. Let us look at the merits and demerits of the aforementioned movements in further detail.

Crouch

You must have seen many pro players crouch in close-combat fights. However, in these situations, winning these fights depends on your luck. It also depends on your enemy and how good he is at his movement.

By crouching, you risk your victory by making your movement slow while it also increases the chances of getting shot in the head if the enemy is aiming for your chest. Furthermore, most players aim for the chest, except for a few tier 1 pro players or experienced classic players. Hence, next time you decide to crouch in front of your enemies, make sure you know the drawbacks of doing so.

Crouch Stand

Crouch Stand Movement

If you follow some PUBG Mobile YouTube streamers, you must have noticed that there exists a trend of crouch stand movement in which players suddenly crouch and then stand.

However, the tactic isn’t very useful. If you want to stand, one can simply stand. In such a movement, the risk of the opponent hitting a headshot always increases.

Jiggle Jiggle

The Jiggle Jiggle Movement

One of the best movements which is being used by tier 1 pro players of India is the ‘jiggle jiggle’ movement. In this, they simply aim by moving their aim joystick left and right.

For better result, never crouch if you are doing jiggle because by crouching, your movement will be slower.

Crouch Jiggle

Crouch Jiggle

If you crouch while doing jiggle movement, it is called crouch jiggle. But as I told in point number 3, crouch jiggle makes your jiggle movement slower, thereby allowing enemies a chance to capitalise and go for the kill.

Crouch Stand Jiggle

Crouch Stand Jiggle

It is one of the coolest movements to watch but it increases the risk of aim choke because in this movement, players crouch stand with left and right movement. Subsequently, it increases the risk of aim choke.

Thus, after concrete analysis, we can conclude that the simple jiggle movement is the best option for a close-combat fight.

Thumb or Claw, Gyro or Non Gyro? What’s the best set-up for Jiggle Jiggle?

As I am a Gyro player, I find jiggle movement is easy for Gyro players as they have extra Gyro sensors for aiming. I have also noticed that Gyro helps players aim better. However, the most difficult conundrum revolves around choosing between the thumb setup and the claw setup.

Regardless of whether you are a Gyro player or not, a thumb setup is best for jiggle movement.

Jiggle in claw setup is easier for a Gyro player but it becomes really hard for those who are non-Gyro players.

However, there is a caveat for those using Gyro. If the enemy is very near, then you can’t defeat him easily by using Gyro, because a 360 degree shot is very difficult to execute in Gyro. Thus, you are encouraged to drag your aim using your thumb.

