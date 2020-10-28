McDonald's x Fall Guys: The Crossover that everyone wants

Fall Guys is one of the newer battle royale game to have hit the market. This game brought a welcome change to the battle royale game segment, removing the element of guns completely. To sum it up, Fall Guys is basically Fortnite meets Wipeout.

Fall Guys received a lot of heat recently becasue of the servers being unstable. This has led to Among Us replacing it as the most streamed game of the last month.

Recently, some quirky banter occurred on Twitter between McDonalds and Fall Guys.

doing gr8 thanks for asking! but I would be better if this was real pic.twitter.com/JkgiNZOZhl — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 26, 2020

McDonalds clearly hinted at a collaboration with Fall Guys and the community went gaga over it.

vouch. make it happen guys — jake (@AC_Roald) October 26, 2020

If only 😭 — Brooks Haralson (@BrooksHaralson) October 26, 2020

The Reddit community wasn't too far behind. Users noticed a pattern on the box of a McDonald's meal that resembled a Fall Guys grid.

Image Credits : Reddit (u/DatOtherPapaya)

It's pretty interesting to see the community reacting so enthusiastically to a potential collaboration. Truth be told, the skin is quite adorable.

How has Fall Guys fared with collaborations?

Each and every skin that Fall Guys has released, be it Sonic the Hedgehog or Scout from Team Fortress 2, has been a hit. However, it's very important to note that all the previous skins have been of characters involved in gaming. Whether a food related skin will be a hit or not is something that only time will tell. If Fall Guys does venture into the food related skin sector, there are a lot of other companies which are available for them to experiment with.

With season 2 of Fall Guys underway, a lot of fresh skins are expected to hit the game. Riddled with issues, Fall guys did have a rocky start. It's history with hackers, and the lack of an effective anti-cheat software, made the going even more tough for Fall Guys, drawing away a lot of its player base.

However, Fall Guys has come a long way, and has now finally begun to address the issues. A host of adorable skins might not pull their entire fanbase back, but it would likely go a long way towards refocusing some of the attention back on to the enjoyable battle royale title.