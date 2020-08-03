Meet Broxh, A Woodcarver who has won millions of hearts on Twitch

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms, predominantly for gaming. But apart from gaming, several other personalities from various professions also stream actively on the global platform.

A recent personality who has become an internet sensation, and is receiving plaudits for the wholesome nature of his streams, is Broxh, who hails from New Zealand.

In a world dominated by fast-paced gameplay and colourful personalities, one such streamer who has carved a name for himself is a man dubbed the Bob Ross of carving - Broxh himself.

There are those that call him the wood carver's Bob Ross, others call him Broxh Ross.



We like to just call him @Broxh_



He was the first in creator our #ANZCreativeShowcase and did an incredible job.https://t.co/FnM4WqvvsI pic.twitter.com/nkGQ4Va5ph — Twitch ANZ (@Twitch_ANZ) May 13, 2020

A simple man, whose main intention was to share knowledge about his rich culture and whakairo (the Maori art of wood carving), Broxh could never have imagined that he would one day gain more than a million followers on his Twitch channel!

Broxh's story

Soon after his stream featured on Twitch's page for Australia and New Zealand, he witnessed a major upsurge in followers. In addition to his fascinating wood carving streams, he also streams World of Warcraft and recently won over the hearts of several due to his genuinely humble personality.

In a recent video, he tries to return the money people pay to subscribe to his channel, as he believes that it can be put to better use.

Take a look at the video below:

Ah bro you didn't have to....can I give the money back? You don't have to sub...you can watch the stuff for free like this is the best thing you can do ..hold on to your money, use it on your family, not me

The thoughtfulness behind his personality is what led to his overnight popularity as the story of his humility began to trend online. He is probably one of the only few streamers who actually encourage people to watch for free, politely turning down gifted subscriptions.

In May, he even turned Twitch's donation button off, as he felt bad taking donations from all those in duress, especially in the midst of the pandemic. People were so taken up by his genuine nature, that popular streamer 'Panda TV' gifted him a new computer!

Broxh was genuinely overwhelmed by the gesture as he took to Twitter to express:

this man has been a idol of mine for a number of years in terms of wow in oce



not gonna lie I was overwhelmed with what he has done and I still am !



big love to this man and his community if you arent following him already please go over and support him he plays pandaren to ! https://t.co/asMXMXYBuD — Broxh the carver (@Broxh_) April 25, 2020

Broxh has managed to make money from his streams, despite turning off donations and discouraging them. When asked what he intends to do with the money, he replied:

I'll probably just buy some more wood for the stream and give the rest away to family and my mother...she's the one who made me.

His thoughtful views on the lockdown and the impact on the people:

In these hard times...that's the main thing, just come together as a people , help those that are needed during the lockdown and then they will be sweet and we can all go to KFC when its bloody over!

Reactions Online

Ever since word got around pertaining to Broxh's streams, the online community did not hesitate to lend their support and shower praises upon the humble and gentle wood carver.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I just wanna say...@Broxh_ IS THE BEST TWITCH STREAMER!!! Love yah brotha ❤❤❤, keep spreading your love for carving and your positive vibes. 🤙🏽 I like to think of you as the modern day Bob Ross 🤣. — STEAMY_DA_GO生🍥🇦🇺🇨🇰🇳🇿 (@STEAMY_DA_GOD) August 3, 2020

Man I love watching @Broxh_ so much bro https://t.co/Pbn6qYNCc8 — Elon DUSK (@DaveOshry) August 2, 2020

"We dont make mistakes, we make adjustments" -BROXH_



-He is one of the most wholesome Twitch streamers i've seen 👌👌👌 — Its_Ya_Boi_Joel (@Atakes3) July 27, 2020

BROXH IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO TWITCH SINCE TWITCH 💜 — MinMinQ (@whatthethock) August 2, 2020

@Broxh_ probably the most unique and humble individual ive ever ran actoss on twitch. All love brotha! Keep being you and set examples for smaller creators and streamers — Chaotic (@ChaoticGamin9) July 25, 2020

Hit up @Broxh_ - most wholesome dude on twitch and you can learn cool stuff about NZ! — Chris Honey (@Honeypuffs) July 27, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, the online community seem to have found their favourite streamer in terms of wholesome content and in being witness to simply, a masterclass in humility.