Meet C9 TenZ - The first player to reach the highest Valorant rank

C9 TenZ becomes the highest-ranked Valorant player.

Valorant ranks have recently made their way into the game. In a nutshell, ranks help categorize players according to their skill levels to create an even playing field for everyone.

A Former CS: GO player, who goes by the name C9 TenZ (c9 stands for Cloud9), has now left the Valorant community in shock by already reaching the highest rank in Valorant. C9 TenZ belongs to the North American (NA) region and has joined Cloud9 very recently.

The grind for this young sensation sure paid off when fans poured in thousands to his Twitch stream in order to witness the "First" highest-ranked player in Valorant. C9 TenZ made a recent transition from CS:GO to Valorant which can now be termed a "smart move".

In an interview with Redbull, C9 TenZ explains why he made the switch from CS:GO to Riot Games:

I’ve decided to go pro [in VALORANT] because when I was playing the beta, I realized I haven’t had as much fun as I was having in a long time,” TenZ said. “Although it might be seen as risky to switch games, I feel like the future of this game is very bright.”

FIRST NA VALORANT RANKED PLAYER pic.twitter.com/6WKfbBbDtP — TenZ / Tyson (C9) (@TenZ_CS) May 2, 2020

This change has surely helped C9 TenZ scale his gaming career in two ways: As a Twitch streamer, and as a high-ranking Valorant player. However, with an achievement like this another set of challenges will surely be waiting for TenZ. Higher ranks in Valorant will ensure the young prodigy will match with many top tier pros, like shroud for instance, which could potentially pose a challenge to his future in the game.

Valorant servers coming up in Korea, Latin American and Brazil

In other news, Valorant has recently announced the addition of servers in Korea, Latin American, and Brazil. Anna, a developer at Valorant, explained how their servers have been under a bit of stress lately, especially with the addition of competitive modes in Valorant.

Reassuringly, the developer also mentioned their plans to ensure more players can join the Valorant beta. May 5th will welcome South Korea and parts of Latin American into the Valorant closed beta.

She also went on to explain due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, their servers have taken a bit of hit, and players may experience higher pings in certain regions.