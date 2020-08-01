Meet InvaderVie, The most entitled Twitch streamer you'll ever see

InvaderVie is a Canadian Twitch streamer who streams a variety of games including the Legend of Zelda, Mass Effect, and Animals Crossing: New Horizons.

However, a majority of her streams fall into the “Just Chatting” genre. During her streaming sessions, she talks about her day-to-day experiences along with the occasional lifestyle 'grooming' talks.

She has amassed around 174k followers on Twitch and an additional 5.56k subscribers on YouTube. Recently, however, she has come under heavy scrutiny for berating her viewers for not donating money and subscribing to her stream.

In this article, we look at her rant, along with her apologies that followed shortly after. (Almost seems like a Twitch tradition now, doesn't?)

InvaderVie: The rant that led to the backlash

In the incident, she can be seen explaining to her viewers that subscribing to her is affordable enough, and that it isn’t “20” dollars that she is asking for.

While trying to analogically explain how '$20' isn't that big of a deal, the streamer exclaims that ultimately its not the twenty dollars that she wants. She continues her rant about how $10 something 'every twitch viewer' is expected to have and goes on to add the following:

"If you don't have $10 dollars, you probably shouldn't be watching Twitch, you should be working. Its not a ton, it not a ton of money"

If that wasn’t enough, she goes on to say that $5 is a maximum of 10 “dollars” in whatever your “currency”’ is. That statement is not only impolite, but massively unaware. You would think she would realize that it wasn’t the brightest of things to say, but that simply does not happen.

Further, to top it all off, she mocks the viewers who respond in the comments, and calls them “immature children” and “cheapskates”.

Finally, as these comments were made during a global pandemic, viewers were especially angry. You can watch the video below.

The Reactions

As one would expect, people of the internet were not pleased with her comments.

One user went at the length to explain that she is no role model for all women. Some things are implicit.

Further, a number of Content Creators on YouTubers posted videos berating her for her comments.

The Apology

A few days after the incident, InvaderVie posted a lengthy apology. She explained that she understands and recognizes the extent of how tone-deaf she was, and wants to own to her comments.

She further explained that the comments were not a true representation of her thoughts, and appeared genuinely apologetic. You can watch the entire apology in the video below, and decide for youself.