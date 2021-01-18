Meet Reina Ueda, the voice actor behind Genshin Impact's "Ganyu"

Reina Ueda is a 26-year-old Japanese voice actress and the voice behind Genshin Impact's five-star character, Ganyu.

Associated with 81 Produce, Ueda began her career in 2012. However, she had to wait till 2014 for her first main role when she was cast as Naru Sekiya - the main protagonist from Hanayamata. Additionally, Ueda is also popular for her roles as Hane Sakura in Bakuon and Shion Shinomiya in Sakura Quest.

Ueda also found success as a singer. She soon became a J-pop star after launching her musical career in 2016. The Japanese voice artist is currently on the roster of a label called Lantis. However, Ueda's appearance in Genshin Impact as Ganyu isn't the first time the voice actress has made an appearance in a video game.

Here's everything to know about the voice behind Ganyu in Genshin Impact.

Reina Ueda, the voice behind Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Before voicing Ganyu in Genshin Impact, Ueda had previously featured in several video game titles. Some of them are:

Kirby Fighters 2 as Francisca

VVVtunia: Neptunia Virtual Stars as Fair

Super Kirby Clash as Francisca

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as Alolan Vulpix/Alolan Exeggutor

Kirby Star Allies as Francisca

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting as Lucia

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time as Jasminka Antonenko

Nep-Nep Connect: Chaos Chanpuru as Luanna

Sinoalice as Snow White

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story as Aimi Eri

Idol Incidents as Kondou and Sachie

Detective Pikachu as Kareena Mitchell's Japanese voice

Grimms Notes as Cinderella

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade as Jasminka Antonenko

Granblue Fantasy as Pengy

Advertisement

Ueda became part of Genshin Impact as Ganyu after a journey by the voice-actress's through various video games since 2014. Having worked on titles major like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Detective Pikachu, Ueda is experienced and extremely talented.

Searching the #GenshinImpact tag and I see mainly hype for other upcoming characters, while my eye was instantly caught by Ganyu 😍 And of course she's Reina Ueda, the consistent best girl pic.twitter.com/NFhUqwShmW — Jun, the Ultimate Overthinker (@JunKazane) October 12, 2020

As expected from Reina Ueda 🥺💗 I love her voice so much AAA — Daisy 🍃 (@zuralatte) January 11, 2021

As a result of her versatility, Ueda has made for an excellent Ganyu in Genshin Impact. Ueda has done a terrific job, from creating an audio tone that accompanies Ganyu's visuals to breathing life into the character with an accurate pitch.