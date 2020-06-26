PUBG Mobile: Megastars win Matrix Invitational Cup 2020
- Megastars won the PUBG Mobile Matrix Invitational Cup 2020 with a comfortable margin of 14 points.
- Fnatic Owais was crowned as the MVP with 22 kills, while Team Soul became the fan-favorite team.
Indian eSports have come a long way over the years and are now further pushing the boundaries. The major credit for that goes to PUBG Mobile. Megastars have won the prestigious PUBG Mobile Matrix Invitational Cup 2020. Matrix Invitational Cup 2020 took place from 22th-25th June.
The tournament boasted a prize pool of 1,00,000 INR. 20 teams participated in the event for four days. Every team had to play 3 matches daily and 12 matches in total in the race to victory.
On day 1, GodLike showed their mettle, like they always do in PUBG Mobile tournaments. They topped the table with 54 points, followed by Celtz.
On day 2, PMPL South Asia champions Celtz came at the top of the table with 99 points, and GodLike slipped to the second place.
Megastars came to the top on day 3, while Celtz slipped to second. On the final day, Megastars maintained their lead and won with a margin of 14 points with Celtz. Orange Rock played only one match while Tsm Entity played five matches. Megastars went on to comfortably win the PUBG Mobile Matrix Invitational Cup 2020.
Map Schedule:
4 ERANGEL( 1 DAILY)
4 MIRAMAR(1 DAILY)
3 SANHOK
1 VIKENDI
Prize Pool Distribution
WINNER: 50,000 INR:- MEGASTARS
RUNNER UP: 25000 INR:- CELTZ
2ND RUNNER UP:15000 INR:- GODLIKE
TOP FRAGGER: 5000 INR:- Fnatic Owais
FAN FAVORITE: 3000 INR:- Team Soul
Overall Standings of PUBG Mobile Matrix Invitational Cup
- MEGASTARS:- 168 POINTS [ 2 wwcd ]
- CELTZ:- 154 POINTS [ 2 wwcd ]
- GODLIKE:- 145 POINTS [ 1 wwcd ]
- FNATIC:-143 POINTS [ 1 wwcd ]
- Team INS:-130 POINTS
- ELEMENT ESPORT:- 130 POINTS [ 2 wwcd ]
- AIMxGE:- 113 POINTS [ 1 wwcd ]
- REVENGE:- 112 POINTS [ 1 wwcd ]
- EIZ ELITES:- 107 POINTS
- TEAM INSANE:-102 POINTS [ 1 wwcd ]
- PARTICLE 7:- 96 POINTS
- GODS REIGN:- 94 POINTS
- DARK TANGENT:- 89 POINTS
- TENET ESPORT:- 74 POINTS
- POWERHOUSE:- 70 POINTS
- SOUL:- 68 POINTS
- TEAM TAMILAS:- 64 POINTS
- AZTECS:- 59 POINTS [ 1wwcd ]
- TSM ENTITY:- 53 POINTS
- RIP OFFICIAL:- 40 POINTS
- TEAM MAYHEM:- 30 POINTS
- ORANGE ROCK ESPORTS:- 8 POINTS
Fnatic Owais was crowned as the MVP of PUBG Mobile Matrix Invitational Tournament with 22 kills.Published 26 Jun 2020, 09:51 IST