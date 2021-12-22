Melty Blood: Type Lumina introduces Dead Apostle Noel as the upcoming DLC character

Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be increasing its pool of characters this holiday season by adding Dead Apostle Noel to the roster.

In a recent video, Type-Moon announced that the new DLC character would be hitting the servers worldwide this winter. However, they are yet to disclose the exact launch date.

The developers describe Dead Apostle Noel as a fallen hunter who hunts for her prey at night while hiding herself in darkness during the day.

Her Melty Blood: Type Lumina description reads,

“She now appears as a girl at her most lovely, who has also acquired the Mystic Eyes of Roses in addition to the abilities of a dead apostle. She is able to forcefully remove the soul of her target and lock them away in her Mystic Eyes of Roses, where they experience an unending nightmare. Not only that, but she is also able to manipulate a large number of spears (bells) in a battle-style evocative of a dancing butterfly.”

Dead Apostle Noel will hit Melty Blood: Type Lumina this winter

While Type-Moon is yet to provide fans with an official release date for Dead Apostle Noel, they mentioned that she would be hitting Melty Blood: Type Lumina sometime in winter. Hence, players are confident that it will be a few days before 2021 ends or early January 2022.

Melty Blood is a fighting game series that initially began as a doujin game back in 2002, and is developed as a collaborative effort between Type-Moon (Tsukihime, Fate/Stay Night) and French-Bread, Under Night In-Birth and Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax.

The newest entry to the series Type Lumina is based on the recent Japanese remake of Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. The latest game also doubles as a reboot for the fighting game series, which implements the use of HD environments and upgraded visuals taken directly from the remade visual novel.

Additionally, French-Bread has also rebuilt the battle system to make it more accessible to players new to the franchise.

