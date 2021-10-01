Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Top 5 characters beginners can try out

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is finally out for current-generation systems and Steam. The game was released with a lot of fan-fare and has an upward of 12000 concurrent players. The game is slowly gaining more and more love in the fighting game community (FGC).

At launch, the game was shipped with 14 different characters, and a new battle system for the series. With each character looking as pretty as ever, newcomers to fighting games or the series might be confused with which characters they should choose.

Majin 「O」boomer @ #FightingTuesday 99 @2dJazz Whether you play Street Fighter, Tekken or w/e, you should be celebrating the initial launch success of Strive & Melty Blood this year.



If THESE IPs could perform the way they did this year, imagine how strong of an opportunity the next SF or Tekken have if the package is right. Whether you play Street Fighter, Tekken or w/e, you should be celebrating the initial launch success of Strive & Melty Blood this year.



If THESE IPs could perform the way they did this year, imagine how strong of an opportunity the next SF or Tekken have if the package is right.

Hence, this list has been written to try and help players in making their decisions. At the end of the day, players are always advised to pick whichever character they like, and can have the most fun with.

Top 5 characters to try out in Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Melty Blood: Type Lumina features a cast of 14 characters to select and play with, each having a different movement set to overwhelm their opponents. Some of the characters that newcomers can try are:

1) Shiki Tohno

Shiki Tohno (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Shiki Tohno is one of Melty Blood: Type Lumina's main protagonists. He is a close-range battle character with simple, easy-to-use techniques that are good for counters; some of which give him invincibility.

Shiki uses a standard battle system which is easy for newcomers to pick up. His multiple techniques open up a lot of opportunities for players, after he uses the “Boundary Peek” Arc Drive.

'Boundary Peek' Arc Drive (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Primarily, Shiki is chosen for his skills in close-range battles; although he also has good reach for fighting at medium ranges, with tools like his knife-rush technique with the “Flash Sheath - Single Strike”.

2) Arcueid Brunestud

Arcueid Brunestud (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

One of the female protagonists of the series, Arcueid Brunestud in Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a character with a better mobility toolset. She has a battle style that uses rushes and aerial attacks which take advantage of her mobility, while aggressively closing the distance between her foes. Arcueid’s combos deal good damage, along with invincible techniques for counters, alongside the ones which break an opponents’ Guard. All these characteristics make her a very user-friendly character, with a variety of powerful moves.

Arcueid Brunestud in action (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Arcueid has a lot of straightforward, head-on attacks. As her mobility allows her to close in on her opponent, she can tear down an enemy’s guard with overhead, low, and unblockable attacks.

3) Ciel

Ciel from Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Ciel in Melty Blood: Type Lumina, is a technical character. This means that she uses her different long-range weapons and movement options to fluster and overwhelm her opponent. Ciel is a balanced character who utilizes her Black Key for long-range combat. Her physical prowess allows her to hold ground fairly well in close-range combat. Ciel in Melty Blood: Type Lumina has many different skills for different situations and opponents.

Ciel’s ability to move freely across the stage with high versatility of attacks, makes her incomparable with other characters. Her moveset of combining throw attacks and highly-compatible, powerful specials, lets players perform interesting combos. Players who are looking for a bit of a challenge can try Ciel out.

4) Noel

Noel (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

A newcomer to the Tsukihime remake and Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Noel is a mid-range combat character who uses her large Halberd and Black Key to corner her enemies. She throws the Black Key and the Halberd’s reach to overwhelm and corner her opponent. As a character, she is quite easy to handle for beginners to fighting games. Noel in Melty Blood: Type Lumina has the ability to keep things under control and watch the enemy. She can break down enemy guard from an ideal range; keeping herself at a safe distance.

Noel in action (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Noel has a lot of medium--range overhead attacks which includes a leaping Halberd with the Black Key and “Heavy Punishment”. It is a low-range attack, different from her usual long-range standard special.These factors make it both simple and powerful for breaking down an enemy's guard!

5) Michael Roa Valdamjong

Michael Roa Valdemjong (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Michael Roa Valdemjong has numerous specials, excellent speed and reach. These factors make him an optimal 'rush' character. In addition to those, Michael has a traditional, easy-to-use style, involving quick rushes, ranged lighting and techniques which can hit mid-air opponents. However, in Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Michael can also use varied strategies to suit his opponents.

Image via DELiGHTWORKS

Although it might take players some effort to break the opponent’s guard from distance using Michael, he is good at beating enemies while they are down. Mixing jumping and crouching attacks, he can become a formidable foe for his opponents.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a fighting game produced by Japanese game developer French-Bread. Serving as a reboot of the Melty Blood series, Melty Blood: Type Lumina is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the indiviual opinions of its writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan