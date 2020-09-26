Metro workers in New York built a secret room to watch Twitch streamers during work hours

The concept of a man-cave is quite old. A ‘man-cave’ refers to a room or a part of the house where men go to relax and concentrate on their hobbies away from family. However, in what is an unusual story, three MTA workers had managed to procure a ‘man-cave’ below the tracks at Grand Central Terminal and allegedly used it to watch Twitch streamers.

According to various reports, the room had a futon, flat-screen television, a refrigerator and a microwave. It was used by the three workers as a place to drink, nap and watch TV. The room itself was behind a plasterboard wall in an unused locksmith shop below Track 114. The three men were fans of various Twitch streamers such as Tfue, if reports are to be believed.

Twitch Streamer Tfue was one of the streamers they watched. (Image Credits: Daily Mail)

3 metro workers suspended without pay for building a secret room to watch Twitch streamers during job hours

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny, the officer who headed the investigation, said the following about the matter:

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation. Few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal.”

The three Metro officials, a wireman, carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman, denied ever having been in the room. However, their fingerprints were found inside, and the wireman’s name was found printed on an air mattress box in the room. The group was fond of various Twitch streamers and watched channels during their work hours.

Apparently, there had been multiple complaints about such a space being used for recreational purposes by Metro workers. However, due to the lack of proper investigation, the man-cave remained undiscovered until now.

Image Credits: NECN

Further evidence of the three workers’ involvement came in the form of a streaming device attached to the TV. The device was used to access Twitch and other websites. It had the carpenter foreman’s mobile hotspot on its list of available WiFi devices while it was also registered under the electrical foreman’s name.

Furthermore, 2018 datebooks and a pull-up bar box found in the room also had the electrical foreman’s name. The three men have been suspended without pay and face potential termination. You can watch Esports Talk’s video on the matter below.