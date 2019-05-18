Microsoft and Sony to join hands for a new cloud-based gaming platform

Via Microsoft

Microsoft and Sony have been rivals for a long time. The Giants have been battling out in the gaming console category for a long period. There is no doubt that both companies have been making quality products for years now. They have released multiple consoles now with Xbox One and PS4 being their marquee entries.

The rivalry has become so big that its almost impossible to believe that the two giants will be collaborating very soon! As strange as it may sound, both Microsft and Sony will be joining hands to launch a cloud-based gaming platform.

This isn't definitive merging and both the companies will still function separately. They will only be working on the cloud-based gaming project as of now and might extend to other sectors later.

CEO of Microsft Satya Nadela released a statement praising Sony for their work throughout the years. "Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation," he also added what both companies want to achieve by collaborating - "Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers."

There is no surprise that everyone is moving towards cloud-based gaming now. Recently Google announced that it will be diving into the gaming world with its Google Stadia. Google Stadia will also be Cloud-based gaming platform.

The main point of this system is to eliminate the need of consoles. Consoles as we all know can be quite heavy on the pocket. Google Stadia is something similar to Netflix where you can purchase the subscription to play your favourite games. You only need a display and a good internet connection for that. The release date has not been revealed yet but it could drop around the end of year.