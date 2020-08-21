Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Cost, Size and Liveries

In times of a global pandemic, there are only a handful of things as liberating as Microsoft Flight Simulator. Coming in at what is possibly the best time for players to be able to take to the air and fly off to far-away lands, Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally out now.

Microsoft dropped a bombshell of a game with Flight Simulator after a long absence of the series from the market. The game is pretty much the same exhilarating experience as the originals, with the necessarily updated visuals and all the bells and whistles of modern Triple-A games.

Flight Simulator is an absolute wonder of game development, featuring an insane number of locations and airports from all around the world. From swanky International Terminals to dirt-road type airstrips, Flight Simulator has just about everything for players.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Cost, Size, and Liveries

Flight Simulator might not be everyone's cup of tea; as the title suggests, it is a sim first and foremost. This means the planes have realistic controls which players will have to learn and get familiar with.

In addition to that, each of the different plane types will have characteristics and require different methodology. Getting familiar with the controls will take time but it is as rewarding as players hope.

In addition to the giant number of airports, there are also a ton of different aircraft and special liveries available in the Marketplace.

Once the Liveries are up, players will be able to purchase them from the Marketplace in the Main Menu of the game.

Price of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Advertisement

$59.99/ ₹3,999 - Standard Edition

$89.99/ ₹5,999 - Deluxe Edition

$119.99/ ₹7,999 - Premium Deluxe Edition

Download Size- 150 GB (Reccomended), smaller initial download but an additional 95 GB through an in-game installer.

Minimum Requirements: