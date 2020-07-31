Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 PC system requirements 

Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulation-type videogame developed by Asobo Studio. It is one of those Microsoft exclusives that will never disappoint you in graphic details or gameplay. Flight Simulator 2020 is slated to be launched on 18th August 2020.

The game will be available on the PC and Xbox Series X platforms. Meanwhile, you can download Flight Simulator 2020 on Microsoft Store or play it for free using the Xbox Game Pass.

Flight Simulator 2020 PC system requirements

The game highly focuses on graphical details, with its photorealistic graphics and enjoyable user experience. To run Flight Simulator 2020 on the PC, you need a sound system. According to game-debate, you will need:

Minimum requirements

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen R3 1200

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 150 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1500X

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB

VRAM: 4GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 150 GB Hard drive space

Flight Simulator 2020 is a demanding game. However, you can smoothly run it if you have a new GTX series graphics card, like the 1650 or 1660 ti and above. For AMD users, you must have an RX 580 and above to run the game on high or ultra settings.

Projected FPS with the game line at 30 fps

We checked the benchmarks for the game using the automated game debate system. And with a GTX 1660 ti graphics card having 32 GB of RAM and an i5 9300 H processor, we were getting more than 60 fps (theoretically).