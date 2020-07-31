Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 PC system requirements 

Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulation-type videogame developed by Asobo Studio. It is one of those Microsoft exclusives that will never disappoint you in graphic details or gameplay. Flight Simulator 2020 is slated to be launched on 18th August 2020.
The game will be available on the PC and Xbox Series X platforms. Meanwhile, you can download Flight Simulator 2020 on Microsoft Store or play it for free using the Xbox Game Pass.
Flight Simulator 2020 PC system requirements
The game highly focuses on graphical details, with its photorealistic graphics and enjoyable user experience. To run Flight Simulator 2020 on the PC, you need a sound system. According to game-debate, you will need:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Win 7 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen R3 1200
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770
- VRAM: 2GB
- System Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 150 GB Hard drive space
- DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card
Recommended requirements
- OS: Win 10 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1500X
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB
- VRAM: 4GB
- System Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Storage: 150 GB Hard drive space
Flight Simulator 2020 is a demanding game. However, you can smoothly run it if you have a new GTX series graphics card, like the 1650 or 1660 ti and above. For AMD users, you must have an RX 580 and above to run the game on high or ultra settings.
We checked the benchmarks for the game using the automated game debate system. And with a GTX 1660 ti graphics card having 32 GB of RAM and an i5 9300 H processor, we were getting more than 60 fps (theoretically).Published 31 Jul 2020, 15:05 IST