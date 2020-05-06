Microsoft's Forza Street now available for both Android & iOS 

Forza Street for Android/iOS

Microsoft finally released Forza Street for both Android and iOS and the game is now available for download in the respective stores. Last year, the mega company launched the game for the Windows platform, where the title got a massive response from gamers. Later on, Microsoft revealed the other versions of the game and created a sequential for Forza Street.

Racing through the ultimate streets, the game offers the same gaming experience as the one the player gets in the desktop version. However, due to limitations of hardware in the smartphones, the graphics of the game has been compromised with a little bit so that the game can run smoothly on low-end devices.

Details about Forza Street's performance on mobile

Currently on the Google Play store, Forza Street has a size of 43 MB. After installation, it will also consume extra 1.5 GB of storage to store its data files. So far, the game has garnered over 100K downloads and got four stars rating in a day. As for now, Forza Street is running on 31.1.4 version, and Android version 5.0 is required to install it.

While the game occupies a considerable space on the phone, it is also offering a bunch of features. Ranging from several different maps to distinct modes, it's a fun game to play. Furthermore, while drifting on the streets, there's a lot more to manage while racing. The player must take care of gas, brake, and boost. As these items are keys to victory, one needs to be on the top of their game.

In the most recent update of Forza Street, Microsoft made a bunch of modifications. From now, when challenging your fellow drivers in Rivals mode, you have a more varied choice of cars. In addition to this, several bugs and glitches have been fixed in the latest update.

Play Forza Street in the first 30 days from May 5th 2020 to receive the 2017 Ford GT for your car collection.